Steal The Spotlight This Wedding Season With These Style And Care Hacks

Make this wedding season memorable by focusing on preparation and enjoying the festivities to the fullest!

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 1:54 PM IST

'Tis the season of wedding bells and joyous celebrations. From a flurry of festivities to dazzling outfits matching the themes, there's so much to look forward to if you are someone like us looking forward to attending a wedding this season. Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid, or an eager guest, looking your absolute best for every function is non-negotiable. With countless events like mehndi, sangeet, wedding, receptions, and many more, preparation is key to standing out and making the most of the season's magic.

From perfectly maintained outfits to accessorizing like a pro, a little planning can ensure you are the showstopper at every gathering. Here are five essential ways to be wedding-ready and steal the spotlight, no matter your role in the celebrations.

Dry-clean your clothes for impeccable looks:

Ensure your outfits are pristine by opting for professional dry-cleaning services. Dry cleaning helps maintain the fabric’s integrity while removing stains and odors, ensuring your attire looks fresh and flawless throughout the festivities.

Coordinate your jewellery with your outfits:

Match your jewellery meticulously with each outfit to enhance your overall look. Whether it’s traditional gold ornaments or contemporary statement pieces, ensure they complement your attire and add a touch of elegance. From anarkalis to lehengas and sarees, an Indian outfit is a perfect amalgamation of tradition and modern sensibilities to ensure you shine at every wedding function.

Nourish your skin with natural ingredients:

Glowing, radiant skin is a must for the wedding season, and it starts from within. Start preparing for that radiant look day in advance by incorporating remedies into your daily routine. Superfoods like pomegranate, shatavari, and rose, help combat dullness and enhance your skin's natural radiance. Pair this with an external skincare routine including a gentle herbal face wash and a rich, natural moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and vibrant.

Plan with makeup trials:

Schedule makeup trials well in advance to perfect your wedding day look. Experiment with different styles and colours to find what suits you best. Consider factors like the venue, time of day, and your outfit colours to achieve a cohesive appearance that lasts from morning rituals to late-night celebrations.

Invest in comfortable footwear:

Choose footwear that not only complements your outfit but also ensures comfort throughout the day. Opt for designs that balance style with ease of movement, especially if you anticipate long ceremonies or dancing. Break in new shoes beforehand to avoid discomfort on the big day.

Prepare a personal care kit:

Pack a small kit with essentials like safety pins, tissues, blotting papers, breath fresheners, and pain relievers. This ensures you’re equipped to handle any last-minute emergencies or touch-ups without stress. Additionally, include a small sewing kit for quick fixes to wardrobe malfunctions.

