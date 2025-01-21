ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Steal The Spotlight This Wedding Season With These Style And Care Hacks

'Tis the season of wedding bells and joyous celebrations. From a flurry of festivities to dazzling outfits matching the themes, there's so much to look forward to if you are someone like us looking forward to attending a wedding this season. Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid, or an eager guest, looking your absolute best for every function is non-negotiable. With countless events like mehndi, sangeet, wedding, receptions, and many more, preparation is key to standing out and making the most of the season's magic.

From perfectly maintained outfits to accessorizing like a pro, a little planning can ensure you are the showstopper at every gathering. Here are five essential ways to be wedding-ready and steal the spotlight, no matter your role in the celebrations.

Dry-clean your clothes for impeccable looks:

Ensure your outfits are pristine by opting for professional dry-cleaning services. Dry cleaning helps maintain the fabric’s integrity while removing stains and odors, ensuring your attire looks fresh and flawless throughout the festivities.

Coordinate your jewellery with your outfits:

Match your jewellery meticulously with each outfit to enhance your overall look. Whether it’s traditional gold ornaments or contemporary statement pieces, ensure they complement your attire and add a touch of elegance. From anarkalis to lehengas and sarees, an Indian outfit is a perfect amalgamation of tradition and modern sensibilities to ensure you shine at every wedding function.

Nourish your skin with natural ingredients: