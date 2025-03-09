Ballet Pink 101: Everything You Need to Know About The Most Flattering Colour of Summer 2025

Ballet pink is gliding into the spotlight as the colours of Summer 2025. Designers from Stella McCartney to Suneet Varma and Kunal Rawal are doubling down on this blush-toned beauty, and if the latest celebrity looks are anything to go by, this cute shade is here to twirl its way into our wardrobes.
Why Ballet Pink?
The shade gets its name from the most common colour of ballet shoes. Because regular pink was just too obvious, and nude was starting to feel like the guest who overstays their welcome at brunch. Ballet pink sits comfortably in between, offering all the delicate femininity of a rose petal but with just enough sophistication to avoid being mistaken for your childhood bedroom walls. It’s romantic without being saccharine, elegant without trying too hard, and (most importantly) it flatters everyone.
How to Wear Ballet Pink Without Looking Like a Cupcake
The risk with any pastel is veering into “birthday party princess” territory. The key is to think refined and effortless rather than a 6-year-old girl's cupboard.
Clothing: A breezy ballet pink slip dress is basically your VIP pass to looking effortlessly chic this summer. Pair it with strappy sandals and an oversized hat, and you’re that girl who looks like she has her life together. If dresses aren’t your thing, a crisp ballet pink linen blazer over a white tank and tailored shorts screams “expensive minimalism.”
Shoes: If Carrie Bradshaw taught us anything, it’s that shoes deserve their own moment. Ballet pink heels, mules, or even sneakers add just the right touch of polish to any outfit. Pro tip: A pair of satin ballet pink Mary Janes? Chef’s kiss.
Accessories: This is where things get fun. A structured ballet pink handbag? Chic. A beaded clutch? Statement-making. Hair accessories? The 90s claw clip revival is still going strong, so why not throw in a ballet pink satin version for good measure?
Jewellery: Delicate jewellery like rose gold earrings or a dainty pink stone ring can tie the whole look together without looking like you're trying hard to colour coordinate.
What Colors Play Well with Ballet Pink?
If you’re wondering how to style ballet pink without looking like an antacid ad, the answer lies in contrast and balance.
- Neutrals: White, beige, and taupe are no-brainers. A ballet pink skirt with a crisp white shirt? Perfection.
- Metallics: Gold and rose gold bring out the warmth in the shade, while silver adds a cooler, modern twist.
- Deep Tones: Want to toughen up all that softness? Pair ballet pink with deep navy or emerald green for a rich, unexpected contrast.
- Monochrome: If you’re feeling brave, layering different shades of pink (like a soft blush top with ballet pink trousers) can look high-fashion rather than high-sugar.
- Black & Charcoal: For those who want a sharper, edgier contrast, pair ballet pink with black or deep charcoal grey. A ballet pink leather jacket over an all-black ensemble? Instant street-style cred.
- Pastel Blues & Lavenders: Soft periwinkle and lilac add to ballet pink’s ethereal vibe, making for a dreamy, romantic look that feels straight out of a fairy tale.
Ballet pink is having its big moment, and while you’re technically not required to don a full tutu, incorporating this elegant shade into your wardrobe is an easy way to stay on-trend without looking like you’re trying too hard.
Read more: