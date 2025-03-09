Ballet Pink 101: Everything You Need to Know About The Most Flattering Colour of Summer 2025

Ballet pink is gliding into the spotlight as the colours of Summer 2025. Designers from Stella McCartney to Suneet Varma and Kunal Rawal are doubling down on this blush-toned beauty, and if the latest celebrity looks are anything to go by, this cute shade is here to twirl its way into our wardrobes.

Why Ballet Pink?

The shade gets its name from the most common colour of ballet shoes. Because regular pink was just too obvious, and nude was starting to feel like the guest who overstays their welcome at brunch. Ballet pink sits comfortably in between, offering all the delicate femininity of a rose petal but with just enough sophistication to avoid being mistaken for your childhood bedroom walls. It’s romantic without being saccharine, elegant without trying too hard, and (most importantly) it flatters everyone.

Art collector and reality star Shalini Passi rocked ballet pink at India Couture Week (ANI Photo)

How to Wear Ballet Pink Without Looking Like a Cupcake

The risk with any pastel is veering into “birthday party princess” territory. The key is to think refined and effortless rather than a 6-year-old girl's cupboard.

Embroidered lehenga in the colour by Suneet Varma (ANI Photo)

Lehenga by fashion designer Rahul Mishra (ANI Photo)

Clothing: A breezy ballet pink slip dress is basically your VIP pass to looking effortlessly chic this summer. Pair it with strappy sandals and an oversized hat, and you’re that girl who looks like she has her life together. If dresses aren’t your thing, a crisp ballet pink linen blazer over a white tank and tailored shorts screams “expensive minimalism.”

80s style mini dress from designer Stella McCartney at Paris Fashion Week (AP Photo)

Shoes: If Carrie Bradshaw taught us anything, it’s that shoes deserve their own moment. Ballet pink heels, mules, or even sneakers add just the right touch of polish to any outfit. Pro tip: A pair of satin ballet pink Mary Janes? Chef’s kiss.

Gold tipped heels in the shade look classy and sexy (Freepik)

Put a pep in your step with polka dotted walking shoes in the shade (Freepik)

Accessories: This is where things get fun. A structured ballet pink handbag? Chic. A beaded clutch? Statement-making. Hair accessories? The 90s claw clip revival is still going strong, so why not throw in a ballet pink satin version for good measure?

A headband in the shade is great for a fun summery look (Freepik)

Jewellery: Delicate jewellery like rose gold earrings or a dainty pink stone ring can tie the whole look together without looking like you're trying hard to colour coordinate.

Add a touch of sophistication with diamond earrings in the shade (Freepik)

What Colors Play Well with Ballet Pink?

If you’re wondering how to style ballet pink without looking like an antacid ad, the answer lies in contrast and balance.

Indian menswear in ballet pink from designer Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week (ANI Photo)

Metallics: Gold and rose gold bring out the warmth in the shade, while silver adds a cooler, modern twist.

Monochrome: If you're feeling brave, layering different shades of pink (like a soft blush top with ballet pink trousers) can look high-fashion rather than high-sugar.

Pastel Blues & Lavenders: Soft periwinkle and lilac add to ballet pink's ethereal vibe, making for a dreamy, romantic look that feels straight out of a fairy tale.

Ballet pink is having its big moment, and while you’re technically not required to don a full tutu, incorporating this elegant shade into your wardrobe is an easy way to stay on-trend without looking like you’re trying too hard.