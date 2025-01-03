ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Fashion Forecast 2025: 8 Daring Trends For The Year, From Mirrorcore To Painted Denim

As we step into 2025, the fashion world is buzzing with trends that are set to make waves this year.

Digital cartoon print jacket
Digital cartoon print jacket seen at the Pero show at Lakme FDCI Fashion Week. Fashion designers will turn to digital and AI art for inspiration this year (ANI Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

As 2025 unfolds, the fashion world is buzzing with anticipation for the trends that will dominate the runways and streetwear. This year, expect a mix of futuristic innovation and nostalgic revival. Mirrorcore (with its love for reflective surfaces and metallic finishes) is set to add a touch of sci-fi glamour to wardrobes. Twisted Dresses (featuring asymmetrical cuts, knots, and draping) promise to bring architectural flair to everyday wear. Sustainability remains a cornerstone, with upcycled fashion and eco-conscious materials becoming mainstream staples. Other emerging trends include digital prints inspired by AI art, and oversized tailoring for a gender-fluid edge.

Here’s your crash course in 2025’s hottest trends.

1. Boardroom Meets Barbiecore

Who says power dressing has to be serious? 2025 is bringing us pastel suits in lilac, mint, and baby pink, perfect for commanding attention while looking like a candy-coated CEO. Bonus points for matching your shoes to your blazer.

2. Twisted Dresses

Who needs basic silhouettes when you can wear a dress that’s practically a modern art installation? These twisted, draped creations will have people asking, “Is it couture, or is she just that chic?” Top actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra show it's done.

3. Digital Prints

Fashion designers are turning to digital art for inspiration, creating prints that look like they stepped straight out of a video game. Dresses with pixellated flowers, tops with glitch patterns, 2025 is all about embracing the matrix.

4. Mirrorcore

Why settle for metallic when you can wear mirrors? Mirrorcore is the bold trend of reflective panels integrated into clothing. It’s fashion that doubles as a selfie spot (now that’s utility)!

5. Kawaii Meets Couture

Kawaii is a Japanese word that means cute. Think oversized bows, pastel plaids, and adorable embellishments. Now imagine them paired with sharp tailoring and bold silhouettes, that's the Kawaii Meets Couture trend. It’s sugar and spice, and we can’t get enough. Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) and her partner Reuben Selby were twinning in this trend on their trip to Paris.

6. Cloud Chic

From oversized puffer jackets to pillow-like accessories, 2025 is taking comfort to new heights. Bonus: your purse now doubles as a travel pillow for those long commutes.

7. Chainmail For Daily Wear

Chainmail tops, skirts, and even handbags are having a renaissance moment. Practical? Maybe not. But it’s guaranteed to make you feel like you’re storming the castle.

8. Painted Denim

Say goodbye to boring blue denim and hello to candy-coloured handpainted options in shades of lemon and bubblegum . Pair them with bold prints for a look that’s pure joy.

2025 is shaping up to be a year where creativity knows no bounds, blending the avant-garde with practical wearability.

Read more:

  1. How To Wear 2025’s Chicest Colour Mocha Mousse To Office, At Parties And Desi Festivals
  2. Stylish Hairstyles For The Brides This Season That Won't Harm Your Hair
  3. Yearender 2024: 6 Standout Fashion Moments On The Red Carpet, From Priyanka To Zendaya

