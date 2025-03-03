In Pictures: Mikey Madison To Blackpink's Lisa, Best Dressed Stars At The 2025 Oscars

The Oscars red carpet has always been a history book in fabric and sequins. In a way, it tells us as much about the state of Hollywood as the awards themselves: who is making a statement, and who understands the unspoken rules of glamour. This year’s fashion spectacle proved yet again that the Academy Awards are not just a celebration of film but a moment when Hollywood’s biggest names write their legacy in couture.

The night celebrated not only cinematic excellence but also high fashion. Here’s a breakdown of the most stunning looks of the night and the designers behind them.

Demi Moore

The smartest move for any nominee is to dress like they’re taking home the gold, and Demi Moore understood the assignment. As the perceived frontrunner for Best Actress, she arrived exuding confidence, elegance, and an undeniable sense of triumph. The star of The Substance has spent years being overlooked, but this moment (regardless of how the night ended) was a personal and professional win.

Oscar nominee Demi Moore (AP Photo)

LISA

K-pop group Blackpink's member Lisa (who's getting rave reviews for White Lotus 3) has donned her fair share of sultry dresses and high-wattage gowns, so her choice to go with a modern, tailored ladytux was a masterstroke. Clean, sharp, and undeniably confident, she looked effortlessly cool. A perfect lesson in knowing when to pivot while keeping your signature edge intact.

Popstar and actress Lisa (AP Photo)

Mikey Madison

With Anora positioning her as the breakout star of the season, Mikey Madison’s style evolution has been nothing short of masterful. Her red-carpet transformation (from daring, edgy numbers to sophisticated, vintage-inspired pieces) culminated in this pitch-perfect Audrey Hepburn-esque gown. This was a career-defining style statement, setting the tone for what’s next.

Best Actress winner Mikey Madison channelled Audrey Hepburn on the red carpet (AP Photo)

Halle Berry

When you have Halle Berry presenting at the Oscars, the mission is simple: let her shine. Christian Siriano delivered one of the best gowns she’s ever worn (and that’s saying something). The slinky, sparkling creation hugged her figure flawlessly, with just the right amount of understated styling to let the dress (and the woman wearing it) steal the show.

Halle Berry (AP Photo)

Ariana Grande

Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana Grande has been in her Glinda era for the past year, embracing a steady stream of poofy pink gowns. But on Oscars night, she switched things up with a more sculptural take on the silhouette, and the result was pure magic. While the tiered design might invite comparisons to a cake or a vintage lampshade, the impeccable fit and precision of the bodice construction silenced any critiques. She looked breathtaking—polished, poised, and every inch the star.

Oscar nominee Ariana Grande (AP Photo)

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has found her signature red-carpet aesthetic in a blend of ’70s and ’80s nostalgia, offering a fresh take on classic glamour. The bombshell hair and lace gloves screamed music-video icon, and the Alexander McQueen gown made a statement. A little less might have been more, but there’s no denying that Miley delivered an unforgettable moment with her signature cool-girl edge.

Miley Cyrus (AP Photo)

Camila Cabello

Lighting up the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party, singer Camila Cabello brought a burst of colour in a striking Miss Sohee couture gown. The rich fuchsia hue, paired with intricate beaded floral embroidery, made for an unforgettable look that was both playful and sophisticated.

Camila Cabello (AP Photo)

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley looked more like two sultry siblings posing on the red carpet than mother and son. Damian has inherited his mother's presence and chiselled looks, serving looks for days in his gold suit. Mommy Elizabeth was a sight for sore eyes, a mean feat for a woman in her 50s.

Damian and Elizabeth Hurley (AP Photo)

Alison Brie

The Mad Men and Penguin star has been burning up the red carpet with her bold looks. Her black cutout dress at the ceremony and her lacy cocktail gown with a daring thigh slit put her on our list of the hottest woman that night.

Alison Brie (AP Photo)

Gal Gadot

The Woman Woman's postbox red gown at the main ceremony was a trendsetter, but we are in love with her outfit at the Oscars After-party, which had a red dupatta slung around her neck over a red and black salwar-themed fringe gown (in homage to her Middle-eastern heritage).

Gal Gadot at the Oscars After-party (AP Photo)

From classic glamour to avant-garde couture, the 2025 Oscars proved that Hollywood’s leading ladies know how to own the red carpet.