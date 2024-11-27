From Sakshi Dhoni To Priyanka Raina; Gorgeous Wives Of Indian Cricketers Who Are Staying Away From The Limelight

Cricket is the most loved sport in India. And cricketers are among the most high-profile personalities, considering their popularity on and off the pitch. Quite naturally, their popularity also falls on their better halves - wives. Though they are called cricketer's wives, they have their own personalities. For instance, former Team Blue captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is a star. Similarly, with other leading ladies who are mostly in the limelight. However, there are some cricketers' wives who are leading a very private life away from the crowd of followers. Here's a list of cricketers' wives, who are leading a life away from the limelight.

Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife):

The team blue captain, Rohit Sharma is revered for his powerful batting and for breaking several records. He married his long-time girlfriend, Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 in Mumbai. The couple has a daughter and Ritika, who earlier was a sports event manager, left her career after marriage and now manages Rohit's endorsements alongside being a wife and a mother.

Sanjana Ganesan (Jasprit Bumrah's wife):

One of the best bowlers of the Indian cricket team, Bumrah married popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in 2021, in a private ceremony in Goa. The two met during the 2013-14 IPL season but bonded during the 2016 ICC Cricket World Cup. The two married and have a-year-old son, Angad.

Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife):

The India cricket team captain for T20Is and formidable T20 batter, married Devisha Shetty in a private ceremony in 2016. Shetty is a trained dancer, however, chooses to stay away from the limelight.

Mayanti Langer (wife of Stuart Binny):

One of the most popular sports journalists and anchors, Mayanti Langer married Stuart Binny. Though she is popular in her own right, Langer stays away from the limelight and has been supportive of her husband ever since she got married in 2012.

Sakshi Dhoni (wife of M S Dhoni):

One of the most loved cricketer's wives, Sakshi chooses to stay away from the limelight she gets because of her star husband. She came to the limelight after marrying the most eligible bachelor in India in 2010. Interestingly, both of them studied in the same school but never met there. Dhoni's wife was in the hospitality industry, however, after marriage, she chose to be a homemaker and lead a very private life. The couple has a daughter, Ziva Dhoni.

Safa Baig (wife of Irfan Pathan):

A Jeddah model and journalist, Safa leads a very private life. None of her pictures until recently came out in public. She worked as an executive editor in a PR firm and was featured in several Gulf magazines. However, after marrying Pathan in 2016, Safa has been leading a life completely away from the limelight. The couple has two year old son, Imran Khan Pathan.

Sheetal Goutham (wife of Robin Uthappa):

A talented tennis player, Sheetal has been the strongest support for Robin when he was dropped from Team India in 2008. It is said that Sheetal is the reason Robin returned to the national team for the Bangladesh tour. The two married in 2016.

Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (wife of Suresh Raina):

A software engineer and a former banker, Priyanka previously worked in some of the biggest multinational companies in India. After marrying Suresh, she chose to quit the work. When she married the famous cricketer she was working in Amsterdam as a senior software tester. She left her job to raise her child, Gracia. She is also the co-founder of the Gracia Raina Foundation along with her husband. The NGO promotes mother and child wellness. Despite her talents, she lives a very private life.