Celebrate Assam’s New Year, Bohag Bihu With These Must-Try Dishes

It's that time of year when India shows its diversity at its best. Every state in the country celebrates the New Year in its own traditional way. Tamil Nadu celebrates Puthandu, Bengal is set for Poila Baisakh, and Assam gears up for Bohag Bihu, the celebration of music, dance, and food.

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the vibrant beginning of the Assamese New Year and celebrates spring, fertility, and fresh beginnings. The festival is rooted in agrarian traditions, and the week-long festival is a kaleidoscope of music, dance, and most importantly, food.

As you welcome your friends and relatives to celebrate, and expect to bring your kitchen alive with the comforting aromas of age-old recipes handed down through generations, here are some recipes that will surely win you brownie points and maybe even a second helping.

Assamese Pahadi Lai Ki Sabzi

Assamese Pahadi Lai Ki Sabzi (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

Lai red mustard green 400gms

Mustard oil 25ml

Dry red chilies broken 4gms

Hing 3gms

Salt 5gms

Red chili powder 5gms

Turmeric powder 3gms

Method:

Remove the tough stem from the base of greens. Wash the leafs in water twice or thrice to make sure they are absolutely clean.

Chop the greens into very fine threads, finer they are cut tastier is the dish.

Heat oil in a thick bottom wok over high heat.

Once the oil reaches smoking point, reduce the heat to low.

Add the dry red chilies. Fry for 10 second or so.

Add asafetida and cook for few seconds.

Now add the chopped greens, stir to mix. Add salt, turmeric and red chili powder.

Mix nicely and cover the wok with a lid. Allow the vegetable to cook on low flame till the greens turn soft. It will take 10 -12 minutes. Stir the vegetable at regular intervals to avoid getting burnt.

There should not remain any liquid of the greens in the wok. Do not cook the greens for too long.

Serve Lai Ki Sabzi warm served with rice

Bhapa Pitha