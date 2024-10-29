Apart From 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum', 5 Pakistani Dramas Driven By Strong Female Characters

Pakistani dramas have a well-earned reputation for crafting emotionally powerful stories, especially those centered around women navigating complex, often patriarchal, social structures. Over the years, a new set of dramas being curated that not only highlight the struggles of women but also celebrate their resilience, courage, and journey towards self-empowerment. The latest offering by the neighboring country's entertainment industry is Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum which is making headlines for the last few days for all the right reasons both in India and Pakistan.

The Pakistani show starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa revolves around Sharjeena and Mustafa, who fall in love despite having different personalities. The last episode of the show has been released on October 28 on ARY Digital Asia YouTube channel for free. While the show is loved by the audience for its love story and the characters played by the protagonists, the show also features strong, multi-dimensional female leads who aren't afraid to confront the struggles in their relationships and societal pressure. The women in the drama are individuals with their own goals, ambitions, and vulnerabilities, which makes the show refreshing to watch.

If you loved this love-romance saga with powerful women characters, here's the list of Pakistani shows you must watch if you seek stories that reflect modern perspective on gender and identity.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Starring Fawad Khan as Zaroon and Sanam Saeed as Kashaf, Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows the story of Kashaf, a young woman determined to succeed despite her difficult upbringing and financial challenges. Through sheer hard work and resolve, she rises above social and economic limitations, ultimately finding success and respect. In contrast, Zaroon, a man with wealth and liberal upbringing views the world through the lens of his own entitlement. The two contrasting characters are beautifully intertwined to understand each other's perspective about life and beyond.

Cheekh

Featuring Saba Qamar as Mannat, who fearlessly seeks justice for her friend’s murder, despite facing opposition from family and society. Mannat’s courage and pursuit of truth, even when standing against powerful family members, shows the strength and resilience of women who refuse to remain silent when met with injustice. The show addresses themes of misogyny and corruption, making it a powerful narrative of female empowerment.

Durr-e-Shehwar

A poignant tale that spans generations, Durr-e-Shehwar depicts the struggles of two women, Durr-e-Shehwar and her daughter Shandana, in their marriages. Played by Samina Peerzada and Mikaal Zulfiqar respectively, the drama highlights the patience and resilience women exhibit in their relationships and how each generation interprets these challenges differently. The strength and sacrifices of Durr-e-Shehwar inspired her daughter, which shows the importance of passing on intergenerational wisdom woven into a powerful narrative.

Udaari

This groundbreaking drama tackles the sensitive issue of child abuse and focuses on the journey of two strong female characters – Sajida and her daughter Meeran played by Bushra Ansari and Urwa Hocane respectively. The story revolves around Sajida's determination to protect her daughter and stand up against societal taboos. The empowering drama, Udaari is a classic reminder of the importance of speaking out and supporting one another, especially when it comes to women’s rights and children’s safety.

Dastaan

Set during the partition of India and Pakistan, Dastaan follows the character Bano played by Sanam Baloch, a young woman whose life is turned upside down by the violence of the time. Bano’s resilience and determination to survive amid unimaginable circumstances shocase the strength and inner resolve of women affected by political and social turmoil. The drama explores themes of love, loss, survival and the emotional and physical toll of division on women.