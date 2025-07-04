ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Who Is Neil Gaiman? The Wizard Writer Who Made Grown Men Read Fairytales Again

You’ve probably encountered Neil Gaiman's work without even realising it. That creepy, stop-motion animated girl with button eyes? Coraline. That show your friend with the Norse mythology obsession keeps banging on about? American Gods. That one about fallen angels having a wicked sense of humour? Good Omens. Gaiman’s work has seeped so deep into pop culture that you’ll find traces of him in everything from Doctor Who episodes to long Tumblr threads about dream logic.

Just when we thought Gaiman might drift quietly into cult legend territory, his graphic novel The Sandman got the Netflix treatment. Season 1 was lush, moody, and faithful. Now, Season 2 is entertaining fans with surreal set pieces, and Morpheus brooding like a Victorian poet. Gaiman is closely involved in the adaptation too, tweeting cheerfully about scripts and casting. When most comic adaptations feel like they were written by a committee in a content factory, The Sandman stands out for being dreamy, daring, and dripping with Gaiman’s peculiar magic.

What Is 'The Sandman'?

The Sandman helped elevate comics from superhero punch-fests to something approaching literature. It’s a 75-issue fever dream about Dream (a.k.a. Morpheus), one of the Endless (a dysfunctional family of immortals who embody things like Death, Desire, and Despair). Sounds heavy, but it’s also funny, philosophical, literary, goth, romantic, tragic, and occasionally weird. There’s an issue told entirely in Shakespearean dialogue. And it works!

What Makes Gaiman Special?

Gaiman is a world-builder, a mood curator, a bloke with wild hair and a knack for making the weird feel warm and the fantastic feel entirely plausible. But what makes him so unique (what separates him from the endless swamp of writers trying to be quirky or dark or mythic) is that he genuinely loves story. His stories aren’t just clever twists or grimdark retellings of old myths. They’re love letters to the act of storytelling itself, full of cracked mirrors, forgotten gods, and talking ravens named Matthew. He writes like someone who grew up on bedtime stories and Doctor Strange comics, and somehow never grew out of either.

What’s also wild is how cool Gaiman has remained through all of this. Despite being a middle-aged man with an alarming knowledge of Victorian occultists, he’s somehow managed to become a pop culture rockstar. He wears all black like a wizard on a book tour. He’s married to punk cabaret queen Amanda Palmer. Basically, he’s who your teenage self thought they’d grow up to be, before capitalism and adulting got in the way.