Explained: Who Is Yves Saint Laurent Whose Golden Era Janhvi Kapoor Just Rebooted on the Cannes Red Carpet?

Janhvi Kapoor’s amfAR Gala look at Cannes is a tactical masterstroke in high fashion, which merged vintage precision with modern impact. Curated by her cousin, film producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, the outfit features two rare vintage pieces from YSL Rive Gauche: a sculptural saucer hat from 1987 and a velvet jacket from 1989.

Saint Laurent’s aesthetic was all about control: bold shoulders, sharp lines, and elegance with an edge. It’s the original blueprint for what we now call “power dressing.” Janhvi’s look smartly balances that structured dominance with a flowing, custom silk chiffon skirt by Anamika Khanna. Add in statement diamonds by Chopard, and you’ve got a look that’s about deploying legacy as leverage. Janhvi's look is reverse-engineered for relevance.

If you want to understand why 1960s French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (pronounced eev san law rawn) is still making headlines in 2025 (whether it’s Janhvi Kapoor at the Cannes Film Festival or global A-listers channeling his iconic silhouettes) there’s something you need to know. Yves Saint Laurent changed the entire operating system of fashion during his reign.

From Prodigy to Powerhouse

Born in Algeria, Yves Saint Laurent arrived in Paris and (by age 21) became the head designer at the House of Dior. Let that sink in. Most of us are still figuring out how to file taxes at 21, and Yves was dressing the most elite women in Europe. In 1961, after being dismissed from Dior following a mental health crisis and military draft, he did what most legends do: he went rogue and launched his own fashion house with his partner Pierre Bergé. This was the beginning of the brand YSL.

What Made YSL Legendary

Le Smoking Suit (1966) was the first tuxedo designed for women. Radical. Controversial. It turned traditional gender norms upside down, and it gave birth to the power suit before “power dressing” was a thing. Yves pioneered the idea that luxury fashion should be accessible. He didn’t just sit in couture ivory towers. He brought high fashion to the streets. Inspired by Moroccan prints, Russian peasant looks, and African silhouettes, YSL made cross-cultural references long before it became a fashion buzzword.

The “First Principles” of YSL Style

You could call them the 80/20 of Yves Saint Laurent:

Empowerment through tailoring: Sharp lines, defined shoulders, and lean silhouettes were statements. Yves used black as a canvas, not just a colour. It was minimalist and maximalist all at once. The Female Form as Canvas: His muses were icons. Think Catherine Deneuve, Loulou de la Falaise, and Paloma Picasso. Strong, subversive, intelligent women who didn’t follow trends.

What Janhvi And Rhea Are Tapping Into

Janhvi Kapoor attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025 in Cap d'Antibes, France (Getty Images)

Fast forward to the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Janhvi Kapoor’s dramatic all-black vintage YSL ensemble, with its sculptural saucer hat from 1987 and velvet jacket from 1989 is power dressing. She’s accessing what we’d call “Vintage Authority Signaling.” You’re aligning with an era and a legacy. Wearing YSL is a way to say: “I know my history. I’m not playing small.”

What Else Made YSL Great