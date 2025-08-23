Shrekking Explained: Learn What This New Fairytale Dating Trend Is About, And Why It's Toxic

Shrekking sounds like something you’d do after eating too much butter chicken. But no, it’s the latest dating trend doing the rounds on Instagram and on WhatsApp groups, and it has landed in India too.

Shrekking takes its name from the animated movie character Shrek, the green ogre who falls in love with Princess Fiona. The message of the film was that love is more than looks, that inner beauty matters, and that even an ogre deserves happily-ever-after. But today’s Shrekking isn’t about heartwarming fairy tales. Instead, it’s about deliberately dating someone you think is “less attractive” than you because apparently, it’s supposed to give you a happier, more secure relationship. However, it doesn't.

Ritika M, 29, marketing professional from Gurgaon, told us she once dated a guy she wasn’t even remotely attracted to, simply because she thought he would be “stable and drama-free.”

“He was sweet, and everyone said he was lucky to have me,” she recalled. “But after six months, I realized I was just… bored. I felt guilty, because he genuinely liked me. But I couldn’t fake physical attraction forever. Breaking up was painful, and I ended up being the villain in the story.”

Aditi Raja, 32, data analyst in Hyderabad, admitted that she went the Shrekking route after a toxic breakup with her good-looking ex. “I told myself, ‘Okay, this time I’ll date someone who’s average and humble.’ He was nice enough, but deep down I felt I had settled. And that feeling ate away at me. Eventually, the relationship collapsed, and my self-esteem dipped even further. I felt worse than before.”

Basically, both women confessed that Shrekking gave them temporary comfort, but long-term damage.

Why People Do It

In a country where “fair and lovely” is practically a birthright aspiration, looks matter. Swipe culture hasn’t helped either, where everyone is treated like a commodity. People get tired of the constant competition, the anxiety of dating “better-looking” partners, or the fear of being cheated on.

So, some decide: “Let me pick someone who looks ordinary. That way, I’ll feel safe, loved, and not insecure.” Sounds logical on paper. But in real life, it’s messy.

Relationship counsellor Sheetal Vohra-Gulati, a certified behavioural therapist, counsellor and the founder of Positive Ripples, works with urban millennial and Gen Z clients. She says that Shrekking is dangerous because it’s built on the wrong foundation. “Choosing someone because you think they are ‘less than you’ creates an imbalance from day one. You may feel secure at first, but later, either resentment or guilt creeps in. Real intimacy comes from equality, not condescension,” she said.

She also pointed out that many people who “Shrek” are actually avoiding their own insecurities. “Instead of working on their fear of abandonment or their need for external validation, they outsource the solution by dating someone ‘less attractive.’ But that never works. If you don’t deal with the root issue, the relationship won’t last.”

Should You “Shrek”

Relationships aren’t beauty pageants. You don’t need a model boyfriend or girlfriend to be happy. At the same time, lowering your standards to feel safe is a trap. Physical attraction is only one part of the equation, but it is a part. Pretending it doesn’t matter at all is like saying taste doesn’t matter in food; you can’t eat bland khichdi forever and pretend you’re satisfied.

“What works is finding someone you’re genuinely attracted to not just physically but emotionally, intellectually, and in lifestyle values. And most importantly, working on your own self-worth so you don’t pick partners from a place of fear,” says Sheetal.

In Shrek, Princess Fiona turned into an ogre to be with her true love. But in real life, dating someone just because you think they’re “below your league” isn’t noble, it’s unfair to both of you. If you want a fairytale ending, start with being honest... with yourself and with the person you’re dating.