Explained: The Controversy 'The Satanic Verses' Book That Is Now Available In India

Few books have sparked as much debate, outrage and intrigue as Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses. First published in 1988, this novel has been at the centre of global controversy, inciting protests, bans and violence. But why did this book provoke such a strong reaction?

What Is The Satanic Verses About?

The Satanic Verses is a novel steeped in magic realism, a hallmark of Rushdie’s writing. It intertwines the lives of two Indian expats Gibreel Farishta and Saladin Chamcha, who survive a plane crash and are transformed, one into an angelic figure and the other into a devilish one.

The controversy arises from dream sequences of one of the protagonists within the novel, which reimagine certain episodes from Islamic history. In one such sequence, Rushdie introduces a character called 'Mahound,' widely understood as a fictionalized representation of the Prophet Muhammad. The depiction of Mahound, combined with fictional narratives about early Islamic texts and religious leaders, was perceived by many Muslims as deeply offensive and blasphemous.

Why Was The Book Banned?

The publication of The Satanic Verses triggered protests almost immediately, particularly in countries with significant Muslim populations. The most notable criticism came from Iran, where Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (a religious decree) on February 14, 1989, calling for Rushdie’s assassination. The fatwa led to a period of immense danger for Rushdie, who lived in hiding under police protection for nearly a decade.

In October 1988, the Indian government banned the import of The Satanic Verses, citing concerns over public order and the potential to inflame communal tensions. While the ban was aimed at preventing unrest, it also marked a pivotal moment in the global conversation around censorship and artistic freedom.

The outrage wasn’t limited to governments. Across the world, protests erupted, copies of the book were burned, and violent attacks were carried out, including the tragic killing of the book's Japanese translator and other individuals associated with the book’s publication.

Supporters of the ban argued that the book’s contents were inflammatory and could spark violence, while critics saw the move as a capitulation to extremist sentiments. For over three decades, the ban remained in place, preventing the book from being officially imported into the country. However, many copies still made their way into India through unofficial channels, and the book became a symbol of defiance against censorship.

Salman Rushdie has often defended the book, stating that its purpose was never to offend but to explore the complexities of faith and human nature. His personal journey (marked by years of hiding, global debates, and even a near-fatal stabbing in 2022) has become intertwined with the book’s legacy.

What Happened In 2024?

In November 2024, the Delhi High Court effectively lifted the ban on The Satanic Verses due to an unexpected twist. The government was unable to produce the original notification that officially prohibited the book’s importation. Without the required documentation, the court presumed that no legal ban existed, opening the door for the book’s importation into India.

After 36 years, the controversial book is now available at Bahrisons Booksellers outlets across Delhi-NCR for ₹1,999. This decision has reignited debates about censorship, freedom of speech and the role of the state in regulating art and literature.