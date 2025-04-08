Explained: What Is the Met Gala In New York, Where Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Is Making Her Debut This May?

Once upon a red carpet, Rihanna showed up dressed as a pope. Jared Leto carried his own severed head. Kim Kardashian slithered into a tight latex dress, and Katy Perry came as a chandelier one year, and a cheeseburger the next.
This is not a fever dream. This is the Met Gala: that yearly high-fashion circus where the biggest stars wear the most unwearable clothes to raise money for a museum. Our very own Kiara Advani is set to make her Met Gala debut this year on May 5, pregnant and positively glowing.
Let’s just say, maternity wear is about to get a red carpet rebrand. Because this is not just any carpet. This is the carpet where fashion dares to be theatrical, political, and unhinged at times. So naturally, the question on everyone’s mind is: what will Kiara wear? Will she go ethereal in a cloud of tulle and pearls? Or subvert the whole idea of pregnancy fashion with a sculptural Gaurav Gupta number that defies gravity?
What Is the Met Gala?
Technically, it’s the annual benefit for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This is a ticketed evening where fashion royalty rubs shoulders with Hollywood, sports, tech, and pop culture royalty. Tickets reportedly cost upwards of $50,000 per head.
Each year, the event coincides with the launch of the Institute’s annual exhibition, and attendees are expected to dress according to a theme. Sometimes they do. Sometimes they wear whatever they want and claim it’s inspired by the theme via a long social media post.
What is the theme for 2025 Met Gala?
This year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' pays homage to the rich legacy of Black fashion and its influence on the industry. Inspired by the work of Monica L. Miller, a professor at Barnard College, the theme encourages attendees to explore the artistry and cultural significance of Black tailoring. That means we’re likely to see plenty of tribute fits (think custom Savile Row meets Harlem Renaissance) and a celebration of personal style rooted in history and invention.
Circling back to pregnant Bollywood star Kiara Advani represents a growing wave of Indian celebrities stepping into global fashion spaces with confidence. She joins an elite club of Indians who’ve graced the Met Gala steps before her: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become a Met Gala regular. She once wore a Ralph Lauren trench with a train so long it required an entourage. Deepika Padukone served modern-day Barbie realness with impeccable grace. Alia Bhatt made her debut last year in a dreamy white pearl-encrusted Sabyasachi sari-gown hybrid, fitting into the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Isha Ambani has worn hand-embroidered couture that turns the Met steps into an art installation. Natasha Poonawalla's fashion experiments at the Met Gala have ranged from metallic gowns with built-in corsets to organza wings and sculptural headgear.
Whether Kiara arrives swathed in a sari-inspired cape or takes a leaf from Zendaya’s high-fashion fantasy playbook, she’s showing up for India, for women and for fashion that just glows.