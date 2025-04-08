ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: What Is the Met Gala In New York, Where Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Is Making Her Debut This May?

Once upon a red carpet, Rihanna showed up dressed as a pope. Jared Leto carried his own severed head. Kim Kardashian slithered into a tight latex dress, and Katy Perry came as a chandelier one year, and a cheeseburger the next.

This is not a fever dream. This is the Met Gala: that yearly high-fashion circus where the biggest stars wear the most unwearable clothes to raise money for a museum. Our very own Kiara Advani is set to make her Met Gala debut this year on May 5, pregnant and positively glowing.

Let’s just say, maternity wear is about to get a red carpet rebrand. Because this is not just any carpet. This is the carpet where fashion dares to be theatrical, political, and unhinged at times. So naturally, the question on everyone’s mind is: what will Kiara wear? Will she go ethereal in a cloud of tulle and pearls? Or subvert the whole idea of pregnancy fashion with a sculptural Gaurav Gupta number that defies gravity?

What Is the Met Gala?

Technically, it’s the annual benefit for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This is a ticketed evening where fashion royalty rubs shoulders with Hollywood, sports, tech, and pop culture royalty. Tickets reportedly cost upwards of $50,000 per head.