Experience The Power Of Heavy Metal At Outrage Festival's 10th Anniversary In Delhi, Find Out When And Who's Playing

Delhi city's only independent metal festival, Outrage is back. Bigger. Louder. Heavier. On December 1, 2024, the grounds of DLF Avenue Saket will shake and rattle as the fest celebrates its 10th anniversary of uniting metalheads from every corner of the country.
For one day, Delhi becomes the capital of rage and riffs. This year’s line-up boasts some of the most explosive acts in the scene, legends and newcomers alike, ensuring that whether you’re a lifelong headbanger or a curious newcomer, you’ll leave with your ears ringing and your soul stirred.
This isn’t your typical music festival. Outrage is an event where distortion reigns supreme. This year, with two stages running simultaneously, the festival offers an immersive experience for fans of heavy music. Expect thundering soundscapes, a sea of black T-shirts, and enough adrenaline to power a small city.
Heavy Duty Line-up
Godless
Representing Hyderabad's death metal scene, Godless is set to introduce their new vocalist at the festival. The band, including members Abbas Razvi on bass and Aniketh Yadav on drums, is known for their precision and brutal sound.
Amorphia
For thrash metal enthusiasts, Kerala's Amorphia brings an old-school thrash attack. With members like vocalist and guitarist Vasuchandran, Manu Ajayan on bass and Vivek Prasad on drums, their sound pays homage to the golden age of metal when Slayer and Kreator reigned.
Bloodywood
Hailing from New Delhi, Bloodywood has gained international acclaim for their fusion of metal with traditional Indian instruments. The band comprises Karan Katiyar on guitars and flute, Jayant Bhadula delivering powerful vocals, and Raoul Kerr adding dynamic rap elements. Their tracks like Jee Veerey and Dana Dan have redefined the Indian metal scene.
Joint Family
After a long hiatus, Joint Family returns to the stage. Known for their nu-metal sound, the band features Rahul Sainani on guitar and Danik Ghosh on bass. Their album 2007 album Hotbox and hits like Life’s A Bitch and Juggernaut have left a lasting impact on fans.
Nigambodh
This Delhi-based band comprising Manish Kestwal and Tushar Mohan blends heavy grooves with philosophical lyrics. Their latest track Meri Peedhi Ka Aakhri (The last of my generation) captures the essence of a generation turmoiled with the fallacy of the modern civilisation, yet blessed with a cultural heritage so rooted, that it doesn’t let you feel alone. Nigambodh's performances are both thought-provoking and intense.
Kasck
Emerging from the underground in Pune, thrash metal trio Kasck brings youthful aggression to the stage. With members like vocalist and frontman Mayank Katare, drummer Saurabh Sharma and bassist Vishal Prabhu and a sound that bridges old-school grit and modern ferocity, they’re a band to watch as they tear up the stage.
Jatin Talukdar Project
Led by virtuoso guitarist Jatin Talukdar, this project showcases technical brilliance and soulful melodies, offering a journey through intricate riffs and masterful solos.
Pacifist
Hailing from Mumbai, Pacifist delivers raw, emotional post-hardcore sounds. The band features vocalist Sidharth Raveendran, guitarists Apurv Agrawal and Ashish Dharkar and bassist Utkarsh Jaiswal.
Outrage Festival has become a cornerstone for Delhi’s rock and metal community. This 10th-anniversary celebration is going to be an unmissable event for both die-hard fans and newcomers.
When: December 1, 2024, from 3.30 pm onwards.
Where: DLF Avenue, A4, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi