Experience The Power Of Heavy Metal At Outrage Festival's 10th Anniversary In Delhi, Find Out When And Who's Playing

This year’s line-up at Outrage boasts some of the most explosive acts in the metal scene ( ETV Bharat )

Delhi city's only independent metal festival, Outrage is back. Bigger. Louder. Heavier. On December 1, 2024, the grounds of DLF Avenue Saket will shake and rattle as the fest celebrates its 10th anniversary of uniting metalheads from every corner of the country.

For one day, Delhi becomes the capital of rage and riffs. This year’s line-up boasts some of the most explosive acts in the scene, legends and newcomers alike, ensuring that whether you’re a lifelong headbanger or a curious newcomer, you’ll leave with your ears ringing and your soul stirred.

This isn’t your typical music festival. Outrage is an event where distortion reigns supreme. This year, with two stages running simultaneously, the festival offers an immersive experience for fans of heavy music. Expect thundering soundscapes, a sea of black T-shirts, and enough adrenaline to power a small city.

Heavy Duty Line-up

Godless

Representing Hyderabad's death metal scene, Godless is set to introduce their new vocalist at the festival. The band, including members Abbas Razvi on bass and Aniketh Yadav on drums, is known for their precision and brutal sound.

Amorphia

For thrash metal enthusiasts, Kerala's Amorphia brings an old-school thrash attack. With members like vocalist and guitarist Vasuchandran, Manu Ajayan on bass and Vivek Prasad on drums, their sound pays homage to the golden age of metal when Slayer and Kreator reigned.

Bloodywood

Hailing from New Delhi, Bloodywood has gained international acclaim for their fusion of metal with traditional Indian instruments. The band comprises Karan Katiyar on guitars and flute, Jayant Bhadula delivering powerful vocals, and Raoul Kerr adding dynamic rap elements. Their tracks like Jee Veerey and Dana Dan have redefined the Indian metal scene.