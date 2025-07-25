ETV Bharat / lifestyle

New Delhi's Gallery Exhibit 320 Marks 15 Years With A Group Show Of 30 Top South Asian Contemporary Artists Called 'Shared Worlds'

Artist Nandan Ghiya's Matsya with the Ark & Varaha as Labourer will be part of the group show ( Image courtesy Exhibit 320 )

At Bikaner House this August, in the sunlit stone corridors of the CCA Building, Exhibit 320 celebrates 15 years of bearing witness... to questions, contradictions and countless acts of creation. The anniversary show, Shared Worlds, opening on the 4th of August and on view through the 13th, is less a retrospective than a polyphonic chorus: 30 artists across generations, media, and idioms, gathered not around a single fire but within the flickering warmth of many.

From Lado Sarai to Basel

Founded in 2010 in the thickly artistic bylanes of Lado Sarai, Exhibit 320 began with a show called Continuum Transfunctioner. From there, it has grown (not in noise but in depth) to become a founding member of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW), a consistent presence at India Art Fair and Art Basel, and a platform known for balancing sharp conceptual focus with emotional honesty.

It has shown Devraj Dakoji and Gopi Gajwani, artists who shaped the past. It has given space to Mohd. Musa and Shweta Bhattad, who shape the now. It has brought rigor to group shows, intimacy to solo ones, and an ever-widening circle to the evolving conversation of South Asian art.

Anniversary Show 'Shared Worlds'

Curated by the perceptive Deeksha Nath, and guided by Rasika Kajaria, the gallery’s founder and steady helmswoman, the exhibition resists the temptation of grand narrative. It does not seek a through-line. It seeks, instead, resonance between steel and thread, architecture and intimacy, between gesture and gender. A living lexicon of South Asian contemporary art.

To walk through Shared Worlds is to encounter Deepak Kumar’s warnings about our concrete futures, to be seduced by Alex Davis’s metamorphosis of metal into botanica, and to be stopped mid-thought by Kaushik Saha’s peeling cityscapes (works that fold urban memory and ruin into their very skin).

From the Searching Home series by artist Kaushik Saha (Image courtesy Exhibit 320)

There are rivers of textile too — the unfurling, unspooling kind. Lavanya Mani, Rakhi Peswani, Richa Arya, and Yasmin Jahan Nupur invite you to feel with your eyes: to touch, in thread and pigment, the shape of identity and the ache of embodiment. These are not decorative artefacts; they are inquiries into what the body bears and who decides what it may carry.