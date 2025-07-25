New Delhi's Gallery Exhibit 320 Marks 15 Years With A Group Show Of 30 Top South Asian Contemporary Artists Called 'Shared Worlds'

At Bikaner House this August, in the sunlit stone corridors of the CCA Building, Exhibit 320 celebrates 15 years of bearing witness... to questions, contradictions and countless acts of creation. The anniversary show, Shared Worlds, opening on the 4th of August and on view through the 13th, is less a retrospective than a polyphonic chorus: 30 artists across generations, media, and idioms, gathered not around a single fire but within the flickering warmth of many.
From Lado Sarai to Basel
Founded in 2010 in the thickly artistic bylanes of Lado Sarai, Exhibit 320 began with a show called Continuum Transfunctioner. From there, it has grown (not in noise but in depth) to become a founding member of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW), a consistent presence at India Art Fair and Art Basel, and a platform known for balancing sharp conceptual focus with emotional honesty.
It has shown Devraj Dakoji and Gopi Gajwani, artists who shaped the past. It has given space to Mohd. Musa and Shweta Bhattad, who shape the now. It has brought rigor to group shows, intimacy to solo ones, and an ever-widening circle to the evolving conversation of South Asian art.
Anniversary Show 'Shared Worlds'
Curated by the perceptive Deeksha Nath, and guided by Rasika Kajaria, the gallery’s founder and steady helmswoman, the exhibition resists the temptation of grand narrative. It does not seek a through-line. It seeks, instead, resonance between steel and thread, architecture and intimacy, between gesture and gender. A living lexicon of South Asian contemporary art.
To walk through Shared Worlds is to encounter Deepak Kumar’s warnings about our concrete futures, to be seduced by Alex Davis’s metamorphosis of metal into botanica, and to be stopped mid-thought by Kaushik Saha’s peeling cityscapes (works that fold urban memory and ruin into their very skin).
There are rivers of textile too — the unfurling, unspooling kind. Lavanya Mani, Rakhi Peswani, Richa Arya, and Yasmin Jahan Nupur invite you to feel with your eyes: to touch, in thread and pigment, the shape of identity and the ache of embodiment. These are not decorative artefacts; they are inquiries into what the body bears and who decides what it may carry.
Sumakshi Singh and Parul Gupta, meanwhile, offer us architecture refracted. Their works, poised between sculpture and trace, map space like memory — elusive, palimpsestic, yet remarkably precise.
As Deeksha Nath writes in her curatorial note, “Many of the included artists articulate positions shaped by urgent social, political, and ecological realities and their works address identity, migration and climate change. Yet these concerns are never presented as monolithic; instead, they emerge through distinct visual languages and material engagements. In this way, the exhibition reaffirms the capacity of art to open new epistemological pathways, to reframe experience, and to destabilize the apparent fixity of the world.”
On Pedestals and People
But Shared Worlds is not only a celebration of the artwork; it is, just as importantly, a celebration of the artists. And what a constellation it is.
There is Nandan Ghiya, whose Manthan (an intricate meditation on memory, identity, and digital fragmentation) will soon travel to the Liverpool Biennial 2025. There is Sumakshi Singh, whose feather-light yet fiercely intelligent installations earned her a finalist spot in the Loewe Craft Prize this year. There is Deena Pindoria, the Baroda-based artist whose work straddles the delicate line between textile and protest, earning her top honours at the TAF Emerging Artist Award – South Asia 2025. The inclusion of such artists (at once rooted and roving) underscores the gallery’s curatorial ethos: to nurture without pigeonholing, to represent without possessing.
“I did not set out to create an institution,” Rasika Kajaria reflects. “I only wanted a space where dialogue could occur — between artists, between traditions, between now and what came before.” Perhaps it is precisely this confident clarity that has kept Exhibit 320 thriving for a decade and a half.
Alongside the anniversary show is a 15-Year Catalogue, a handsome reflective volume that doesn’t just document exhibitions but traces, like a topographical map, the shifting contours of an ecosystem. There are essays. There are archival notes. There are letters from artists. And, quite fittingly, there are ellipses.
Art as Bridge, Not Island
If there is a leitmotif running through this anniversary (through the show, the catalogue, and the very spirit of Exhibit 320), it is one of porousness. Of openness. The refusal to cordon off “contemporary art” from “the world.” The works speak of water and waste, of memory and machines. They explore queerness, climate, and the architecture of longing. They neither exoticize nor sanitize; instead, they inhabit.
Exhibit 320’s 15th Anniversary Exhibition: Shared Worlds
When: 4th–13th August 2025
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi
