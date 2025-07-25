Lunchtime Luck: Why You Should Never Schedule an Oral Exam Or Job Interview Before Coffee

It turns out that the greatest ally of struggling university students might not be Red Bull or divine intervention, but something far more mundane: the humble wristwatch. In a rather curious study that would have made any anxious student or over-caffeinated jobseeker do a double-take, researchers in Italy have discovered that the single most reliable predictor of whether a student passes a dreaded oral exam is not what they know or how well they’ve studied but what time the professor looks at them and says, “Allora, begin.”

Now, before you throw your textbooks in the bin and sprint for the nearest sundial, let’s take a moment to appreciate the delicious absurdity of it all. According to the bright minds at the University of Messina, students were significantly more likely to pass their exams if they took them around lunchtime. Not early in the morning when they were fresh-faced and presumably full of zeal, and not in the late afternoon when the caffeine had worn off and everyone had begun quietly resenting the day's ambitions. No, success (in the most Italian of fashions) peaked just as stomachs were starting to rumble and thoughts were drifting toward pasta.

The mastermind behind this chronobiological revelation is Professor Carmelo Mario Vicario, whose credentials include directing the Social-Cognitive Neuroscience Lab. He and his team looked at 104,552 oral exams conducted at the University of Messina over nearly a year and a half. Each student was quizzed for 10 to 30 minutes by a professor. The chances of passing followed what statisticians fondly refer to as a bell curve and the rest of us think of as “the shape of our self-esteem over the course of a day.” The sweet spot was noon, give or take an hour either way. Exams taken at 11 am or 1 pm were just as lucky. But if you rolled in at 8 am or got shoved to 3 pm, your fate was more uncertain. Morning and late afternoon had equally unimpressive pass rates.

“We show that academic assessment outcomes vary systematically across the day, with a clear peak in passing rates around midday,” said Vicario. “Students were more likely to pass in late morning compared to early morning or late afternoon.”

The researchers found that just 57% of the exams overall were passed, and the odds seemed most stacked against you if your exam took place at the unfortunate hour when both brains and blood sugar are at their lowest ebb.

Why might this be? The answer is circadian rhythms. Those mysterious internal clocks that tell you when to sleep, when to wake up, and when to irrationally crave chocolate, are now also being blamed for academic fates. These biological patterns apparently affect not just students, but professors too; especially their ability to assess fairly and consistently. Intriguingly, the researchers accounted for everything they could think of: exam difficulty (measured via credit weight), course subject, the professor’s experience, and so on. And yet, time of day still made a clear difference.

The study was partly inspired by earlier research that showed judges were more lenient just after meal breaks. Which raises the slightly terrifying thought that your fate in both law and education could be influenced by how recently your evaluator has had a biryani.

“We believe this pattern could extend to job interviews or any evaluative process scheduled throughout the day,” added Vicario. “We would be very interested in investigating whether hiring decisions, too, fluctuate in fairness or outcome depending on time of day.”

If true, that means your entire career could hinge on whether your potential boss had a mid-morning espresso or skipped breakfast altogether. Now, before you panic and start rescheduling your entire existence, remember this isn’t necessarily a call to overhaul the world’s calendars. It’s simply a rather endearing reminder that we are, despite our smartphones and spreadsheets, still creatures governed by subtle forces like circadian rhythms, blood sugar, and the primal need for a masala dosa at noon.

Source:

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2025.1605041/full