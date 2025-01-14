ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ex-Mayor And NCP (SP) Leader Mahesh Kothe Dies Of Heart Attack After Prayagraj Holy Dip

Pune: Former Solapur mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe died after he suffered a heart attack while taking a holy dip at the Triveni confluence in Prayagraj on Tuesday, his aide said. He was 60.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati River. "Kothe had gone to the Triveni Sangam to attend 'Shahi Snan' (on Makar Sankranti). He suffered a heart attack in the river water. He was rushed to a medical facility but he was declared as brought dead," he said.

Kothe's body will be brought to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday. Kothe had unsuccessfully contested the November 20 assembly elections from Solapur (North) against BJP's Vijay Deshmukh. He is survived by his wife and a son. Prayagraj is experiencing intense cold weather.