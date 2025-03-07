Hyd & Seek: Theme Parties To Live Sports Screenings – 8 Things To Do In Hyderabad This Weekend

From music festivals and themed parties to live screenings and board game meetups, Hyderabad has something for every mood this weekend.

1. Women's Day Special

Celebrate Women’s Day in style at Buffalo Wild Wings, where all women get free wings (because nothing says empowerment quite like unlimited saucy, spicy goodness). Whether you're rolling in with your besties or flying solo, expect great vibes, delicious food, and a perfect excuse to treat yourself.

When: Saturday, March 8, All Day

Where: Buffalo Wild Wings, BMW Jubilee Hills

Entry: Free for women

2. Champions Trophy Final

Cricket fans, assemble. It’s time for the biggest showdown of the season: the Champions Trophy Final. Watch Team India battle it out with New Zealand for glory on a massive screen with fellow cricket lovers, all while enjoying an electric atmosphere with food and drinks. Whether you’re biting your nails over the last over or celebrating every boundary, this is where you want to be on match day.

When: Sunday, March 9, 2.30 pm onwards

Where: Smaaash, Level 5, Inorbit Mall Rd, APIIC Software Layout, HITEC City, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹799 onwards

3. Live Concert - Malang

Get ready for a night of mesmerizing vocals at Malang. With Bollywood and Tollywood singers Geetha Madhuri, Saketh Komanduri, and Parnika Manya headlining the event, the concert promises to bring an unmatched blend of melodious tunes, high-energy performances, and musical magic to the stage.

When: Saturday, March 8, 5 pm onwards

Where: GBR Cultural Association, Secunderabad

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

4. Group Run

If you prefer to start your Sunday breaking a sweat instead of sleeping in, join the Thrifty X Run Club for a scenic morning run. This is the perfect way to meet fellow fitness enthusiasts, challenge yourself, and justify eating a massive breakfast afterward. No prior experience needed... just lace up and show up.

When: Sunday, March 9, 6 am

Where: Shri Kotla Vijaybhaskar Reddy Botanical Garden

Entry: ₹99

5. Arkadyan India Tour

Get ready for some great house music with global music trio ARKADYAN, that has over a lakh monthly listeners on Spotify. You might remember them from their hit Desperado. Don’t miss the chance to see them perform live alongside Lazibones!

When: Saturday, March 8, 8 pm onwards

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, 5th Floor, plot no. 498 Alcazar mall, Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹999 onwards

6. Board Gamers 300th Meetup

Board game lovers, unite. The Hyderabad Board Gamers Club is celebrating its 300th meetup, and you’re invited. Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or just looking to try your hand at some fun, engaging tabletop games, this event is a must-attend for anyone who loves a good challenge.

Board game meetup (ETV Bharat)

When: Sunday, March 9, 12 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Upper Level, Raheja IT Park, Hitech City

Tickets: Free on registration

7. Screening of The Devil Wears Prada

Good news for fashion lovers and movie buffs alike! The Devil Wears Prada is back on the big screen, because Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly deserves cinematic treatment at all times. Come for the couture, stay for the sass and iconic one-liners.

The Devil Wears Prada (ETV Bharat)

When: Saturday, March 8, 7 pm

Where: One Golf Brewery, ISB Road, Financial District, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹500 onwards

8. Man Utd vs Arsenal – Live Screening

Get ready for an epic Premier League clash as Manchester United takes on Arsenal in what promises to be a high-intensity showdown. With booming sound, giant screens, and a charged-up crowd, this screening is the next best thing to being at the stadium.

When: Sunday, March 9, 10 pm

Where: Mindspace Social

Tickets: ₹500 onwards

So, whether you're dancing till dawn, cheering for your team, or indulging in a cinematic experience, be sure to step out and make some memories.