Swedish Progressive House Legend Eric Prydz Is Coming Back To India This October, Here Are The Dates, Venues And Ticketing Details

Top-ranking DJ Eric Prydz is officially returning to the Indian subcontinent for his second tour here. He’s not just popping in for a quick DJ booth cameo — this is two full-blown, stadium-scale, life-altering performances that will make you question your commitment to whatever your weekend plans are.

Where Is He Playing?

The dates you need tattooed into your brain:

4th October 2025 – IGI Stadium, New Delhi

5th October 2025 – Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai

This is your chance to experience Prydz in all his “progressive house deity” glory, with hits like We Are Mirage, Allein, and Opus washing over you until you forget what your own name is.

In his own words: “Returning to India is incredibly special to me. The energy and passion of the Indian audience are truly unique, and I’m excited to witness it live with them. It’s been an incredible journey over two decades and to celebrate it in such a dynamic country is an honour. Get ready for an immersive experience!”

Translation: He loves his Indian fans. We’re his favourites. For context, this man doesn’t just play music — he builds entire universes out of basslines and LED screens. Over two decades, he’s redefined electronic music performance with iconic releases and visuals so advanced that NASA probably took notes. We’re talking about the 2018 HOLO show and the mind-bending Holosphere 2.0 concept.

The people bringing him here are just as dramatic about it as we are. Says Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation: “This is a monumental moment. Fans can expect an auditory and visual spectacle that redefines electronic music performance, solidifying India’s position on the global dance music map.” Adds Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato: “It’s been almost a decade since Eric Prydz graced Indian shores, and his return couldn’t come at a better time. The country’s live music landscape has matured; audiences are now ready for the kind of cutting-edge experiences he’s known for.”

Ticketing Details

Presented by HSBC India and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato, this tour is already on every dance music fan’s vision board. Here’s how to play it smart:

District app users can add the tour to their ‘Hotlist’ right now for updates.

Exclusive pre-sale for Select HSBC Credit Cardholders: 12 pm on August 19, 2025 – 12 pm on August 21, 2025, only on the District app.

General tickets go live at 1 pm on August 21, 2025.

If you snooze, you will 100% lose, and then you’ll spend October watching blurry Insta Stories of other people having the time of their lives.