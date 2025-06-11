Enrique’s Coming Back To India After 13 Years, and His Greatest Hits Are Too, Top 7 Songs of the Multiple Grammy Winning Popstar

Multi-Grammy-winning icon Enrique Iglesias is heading to Mumbai for an exclusive show on 30 October 2025 at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. This is a long-awaited return after 13 years, produced by EVA Live and BEW Live. The last time he played in India, it was 2012 for a tour that covered Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.

Promises are high this time: 30,000 fans, massive nostalgia, and a global-scale spectacle. It’s a setlist that spans his three-decade career, mixing crowd-pleasers with rides into his newer, shinier sound. Deepak Chaudhary, EVA Live’s founder, says: “Enrique bridges generations, and this concert cements India’s place back on the global pop culture map alongside Coldplay, Maroon 5, and Travis Scott.”

Where and How to Get Tickets

The live concert spans Enrique's three-decade career (ETV Bharat)

Registrations are live on the District App. Tickets for the pre-sale will be exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders in two phases. The first phase will begin from Friday, 20th June 2025 at 12 pm to Sunday, 22nd June 2025 at 12 pm on the Priceless portal. The second phase will start from Sunday, 22nd June at 12 pm to Friday, 27th June at 12 pm exclusively on the District App. Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin on 27th June 2025 at 5 pm. Mastercard cardholders can look forward to exclusive priceless experiences with event tickets, city experiences and artist moments.

Greatest Hits

Many of us built part of our lives around the 50-year-old singer's songs. Twenty-plus years later, the Spanish singer is still tapping into pop frameworks while adapting to streaming, bold visuals, club culture, Latin vibes. Here are the essential tracks that defined him.

1. Hero

Released in 2001, “Hero” became his defining moment beyond the dance floor, selling over eight million copies. In the wake of 9/11, it was embraced as an anthem: reassuring, tender, evergreen. Its simple refrain: “I can be your hero, baby…” still gets us. It anchors his English language crossover era.

2. Bailamos

1999 marked the moment Enrique crossed the Atlantic in style: Spanish-English lyrics, wild swagger, and straight to No. 1 on the Hot 100. Featured in Will Smith movie Wild Wild West, it was the opening salvo in the Latin pop wave that followed Ricky Martin and before Shakira conquered the world.

3. Bailando

Fast forward to 2014, Bailando takes all the warmth of Bailamos, revamps it with dancehall and reggaeton, and boom it’s a global smash again. It spent an astonishing 41 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. It has nearly a billion listens on Spotify. It’s trademarked passion and rhythm; exactly what people and that stage in Mumbai will want you to feel.

4. I Like It (feat. Pitbull)

2010’s I Like It is nuclear electropop built on Lionel Richie nostalgia. It hit top 5 in US and UK charts, juggernaut status. It feels like summer in a single, with chemical hooks. It show you that pop can be pure, addictive catharsis.

5. Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)

Also from Euphoria, Tonight is pop as a dare. Ludacris adds a swaggering guest verse, and the track sells five million copies worldwide; proof that Enrique could flirt with being brash and still take home number four on Billboard.

6. Be With You

2000’s “Be With You” is a lovelorn yet dancefloor-ready song, a direct descendant of Bailamos. It’s arguably forgotten today, but was a number one hit with a Grammy nomination.

7. Escape

The title track of his 2001 English album of the same name, Escape is a key Enrique moment. It defined a moment: bright keys, light chorus, “take me away” sentiment. Escape is a youthful anthem that still stands up, especially solo in his voice.

Enrique’s Mumbai show is selling out because he’s not nostalgia-trapped. He’s a living bridge: Hero for the teens who needed gentleness, I Like It for the club kids who crave energy, Bailando for anyone who wants to dance even if they don't know Spanish. Thirty thousand strangers in BKC will be singing all of them. This playlist is your cheat sheet. Learn the hooks, submerge in the passion, and show up ready to sing along with him in October 30, 2025.