Enjoy One Week In Azerbaijan Packed With Culture And Adventure

Azerbaijani capital Baku is the epitome of the East-meets-West aesthetic ( Getty Images )

In a significant revelation for wanderlust-stricken Indians, Skyscanner's 2025 travel trends report has placed Azerbaijan among the top destinations to visit. This “Land of Fire” has steadily risen to fame, offering the allure of Europe without the complications of a Schengen visa.

With round-trip flights from India starting as low as ₹20,000 and a wealth of budget-friendly yet luxurious experiences, Azerbaijan is poised to be the go-to choice for Indian travellers looking for a unique international escape. Adding to its appeal, Azerbaijan Tourism has introduced new cultural and sustainable travel showcases to captivate visitors.

The Azerbaijani capital, Baku, promises a European cityscape blended with the charm of the East. New developments, like collaborations with platforms such as AZAL and Rising Sun Films to enhance travel experiences, ensure visitors enjoy their stay to the fullest.

Why Plan For Azerbaijan?

Azerbaijan is a blend of history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes, all wrapped in an affordable package. From the buzzing streets of Baku to the serene mountains of Sheki, it offers an unforgettable experience. For Indian travellers seeking a European-style vacation without the visa hassle or steep costs, Azerbaijan is the destination that checks all the boxes.

Here's an ideal one-week itinerary to explore the country’s historical treasures, breathtaking landscapes and culinary delights.

Day 1: Arrival in Baku

Morning: Land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport and check into a hotel in Baku’s city centre.

Afternoon: Begin with a visit to the Heydar Aliyev Centre, an architectural marvel designed by Zaha Hadid. It's an emblem of modern Azerbaijan and hosts cultural exhibitions.

Evening: Stroll along the Baku Boulevard, enjoy the Caspian Sea breeze, and dine at a local restaurant serving Azerbaijani plov and kebabs.

Day 2: Baku Old City & Flame Towers

Morning: Explore Icherisheher (Old City), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit Maiden Tower for panoramic views, Shirvanshahs' Palace (a 15th-century architectural gem).

Afternoon: Enjoy lunch at a café in the Old City and shop for Azerbaijani carpets and pottery.

Evening: Head to the Flame Towers, where the city skyline comes alive with vibrant LED displays.

Day 3: Gobustan and Mud Volcanoes

Morning: Take a day trip to Gobustan National Park, famous for its ancient petroglyphs and unique mud volcanoes.