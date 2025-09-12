ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Love At First Sight Every Time? Why Emophilia Is A Red Flag You Shouldn’t Ignore

Undoubtedly, love is one of life’s most precious and joyful emotions. But true love is not one-sided: it requires trust, commitment, and mutual understanding. When people fall in love repeatedly without deeper connection or consideration, only the fleeting happiness of infatuation remains. The essential elements of a lasting relationship (trust, respect, shared values) either disappear within a few days or never develop at all. As a result, this kind of happiness is purely temporary.

If a person’s heart bursts into love at the very first meeting, it should raise a red flag (Getty Images)

Some people experience love at first sight too often. The moment they meet a complete stranger, they feel as though they were destined to be together. Many of us might experience such feelings once or twice in a lifetime, and there’s nothing inherently abnormal about that. However, constantly being swept away by these intense feelings of attraction is not necessarily a good thing.

If life were a movie, the scene of two strangers locking eyes across a crowded room and instantly falling madly, irrevocably in love would surely be the most romantic part. We all love a good story about love at first sight. But in reality, this “habit” can be a serious warning sign when it comes to building a healthy, lasting relationship. If a person’s heart bursts into love at the very first meeting, it should raise a big red flag. Such individuals require caution.

Emophilia is the tendency to fall in love at first sight. According to research published in Frontiers of Psychology, people with this tendency rush headlong into romantic relationships without taking the time to understand the other person. Those who suffer from this habit are often more attracted to individuals with negative personality traits. In such cases, they tend to overlook important warning signs or red flags, later regretting having entered into the wrong relationships.

The Official Journal of the International Society for the Study of Individual Differences (ISSID) says that people affected by Emophilia end up wasting the most valuable thing in life: time. On top of that, their impulsive habit of falling in love quickly drives them to spend large amounts of money trying to impress their partner. This might include lavish gifts, expensive dates, or extravagant gestures... all directed toward someone they’ve just met. If the relationship doesn’t last, both emotional distress and financial loss accumulate over time.

How To Protect Yourself From Emophilia

If you notice signs of Emophilia in yourself, the first step is learning to control your emotions. Create a clear list of what you want in a partner: qualities like personality, intellect, trustworthiness, respect, and independence are essential. Likewise, make a list of deal-breakers... traits and behaviours you must avoid in a partner.

Don’t ignore the advice of loved ones. People prone to Emophilia tend to focus solely on one person, often ignoring the voices of friends and family who may see the situation more clearly. Even if you feel overwhelmed and unable to think rationally, a close friend or family member can often identify red flags that you miss. Ignoring their warnings may later lead to regret.

If you have previously fallen into toxic relationships because of this habit, reflect on what went wrong. Past failures don’t mean you’ll never find a better life partner. Instead, adopt a practical approach to your choices. Understand the type of relationship you want and move forward by making informed decisions.

Relationships shouldn’t feel like a series of experiments you’ve lost control over. Instead, they are opportunities to prototype meaningfully: small, intentional steps that reveal who the other person really is over time. Give yourself the grace to say no, knowing that peace of mind, clarity, and lasting connection will follow.

References: