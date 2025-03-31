ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Eid Fashion: Bollywood Celebrity-Inspired Statement Jewellery To Elevate Your Festive Look

This Eid is all about embracing jewellery that holds meaning, pieces that resonate with tradition while offering contemporary wearability.

Statement jewellery for Eid
Choose statement jewellery for Eid celebrations (Getty Images)
Published : Mar 31, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

This year, statement jewellery takes centrestage at Eid dressing, with Bollywood’s leading ladies offering a masterclass in accessorizing for the festive occasion. The key to an unforgettable Eid look lies in the details.

Rings featuring pearls, cut diamonds, or coloured stones add subtle elegance without being too flashy, making them an ideal choice for those who prefer understated luxury. Huma Qureshi’s approach to Eid jewellery is all about confidence. Sporting a statement ring and an intricately designed cuff bracelet, she makes a compelling case for bold accessories. The interplay of structured metallics and delicate motifs enhances the rich textures of traditional ensembles.

“For me, Eid is all about grace, tradition, and togetherness, and I truly believe the right statement jewellery can elevate that festive glow,” says Jinita Sheth, Founder of The Label Jenn. Statement pieces like Qureshi’s lend themselves to both heavily embroidered lehengas and minimalist silk anarkalis, making them a versatile addition to any festive wardrobe.

Tabu pairs classic balis with a necklace of semi-precious stones, proving that elegance often lies in simplicity. The warm hues of the stones add depth to her outfit, creating a regal aesthetic. Earrings play a crucial role in framing the face, says Simran Shah, Vice President-Sales at Kama Jewelry. “Jhumkas, chandbalis, or pearl-studded studs can add a classic touch, while diamond or gemstone earrings bring modern elegance.” For those looking to make a subtle statement, semi-precious stone jewellery offers the perfect blend of sophistication and wearability.

Sara Ali Khan’s choker set paired with a cuff embodies youthful exuberance. The structured choker sits perfectly against her neckline, drawing attention to intricate detailing while maintaining a contemporary charm. The addition of a statement cuff enhances the set’s opulence without overwhelming the look.

Sometimes, all you need to elevate an outfit is the right pair of earrings. Soha Ali Khan opts for statement earrings that exude understated sophistication, while Sonakshi Sinha embraces drama with chandelier earrings that catch the light effortlessly.

“Earrings can transform an outfit instantly,” says Shah. “Pairing them with an embroidered ensemble gives a royal feel, while sleek diamond or gemstone earrings add a modern touch.” Whether it’s delicate pearls or intricate jhumkas, a well-chosen pair of earrings ensures your Eid ensemble stands out.

