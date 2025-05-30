ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Eid Al Adha 2025 Falls On Two Different Dates: June 6 Or June 7? Find Out When It Will Be Celebrated In India

You would think that in the age when scientists can detect a black hole 55 million light-years away, we could agree on when the moon is visible over Delhi. But alas, the cosmos has other plans. Every year, a drama unfolds across the world: the moon sighting for the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Why the Different Dates?

It all comes down to the moon: the celestial body that, while endlessly romantic in poetry, is infamously elusive in practice. In the Islamic calendar, each month begins with the physical sighting of the crescent moon. But planet Earth is a big place, and what’s visible in Riyadh might not be visible in Rabat. Some countries rely strictly on local moon sightings, others follow global declarations, and a few trust astronomical calculations. So, the sacred holiday has multiple birthdays!

Countries Celebrating Eid al-Adha on June 6, 2025

Saudi Arabia: The birthplace of Islam and the epicentre of Hajj, Saudi Arabia relies on a traditional moon sighting system that many other countries follow in solidarity. This year, the Saudi moon committee spotted the elusive crescent, and thus Eid al-Adha will be observed on Friday, June 6, directly after the Day of Arafah on June 5, the spiritual high point of the pilgrimage.

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Not to be outdone by their desert neighbours, the UAE’s astronomers confirmed the appearance of the Dhu al-Hijjah moon, also pointing to Eid on June 6. Offices will close, streets will fill with the aroma of biryani, and mall parking lots will transform into scenes of vehicular chaos.

History of Eid Al Adha (Canva)

Oman: With their characteristic calm, Oman’s authorities confirmed the moon sighting and marked the Day of Arafah on June 5 and Eid al-Adha on June 6, possibly followed by a serene weekend in the mountains.