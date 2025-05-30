Why Eid Al Adha 2025 Falls On Two Different Dates: June 6 Or June 7? Find Out When It Will Be Celebrated In India

You would think that in the age when scientists can detect a black hole 55 million light-years away, we could agree on when the moon is visible over Delhi. But alas, the cosmos has other plans. Every year, a drama unfolds across the world: the moon sighting for the festival of Eid al-Adha.
Why the Different Dates?
It all comes down to the moon: the celestial body that, while endlessly romantic in poetry, is infamously elusive in practice. In the Islamic calendar, each month begins with the physical sighting of the crescent moon. But planet Earth is a big place, and what’s visible in Riyadh might not be visible in Rabat. Some countries rely strictly on local moon sightings, others follow global declarations, and a few trust astronomical calculations. So, the sacred holiday has multiple birthdays!
Countries Celebrating Eid al-Adha on June 6, 2025
Saudi Arabia: The birthplace of Islam and the epicentre of Hajj, Saudi Arabia relies on a traditional moon sighting system that many other countries follow in solidarity. This year, the Saudi moon committee spotted the elusive crescent, and thus Eid al-Adha will be observed on Friday, June 6, directly after the Day of Arafah on June 5, the spiritual high point of the pilgrimage.
United Arab Emirates (UAE): Not to be outdone by their desert neighbours, the UAE’s astronomers confirmed the appearance of the Dhu al-Hijjah moon, also pointing to Eid on June 6. Offices will close, streets will fill with the aroma of biryani, and mall parking lots will transform into scenes of vehicular chaos.
Oman: With their characteristic calm, Oman’s authorities confirmed the moon sighting and marked the Day of Arafah on June 5 and Eid al-Adha on June 6, possibly followed by a serene weekend in the mountains.
Qatar: Tiny but determined, Qatar officially declared May 28 as the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH, making Eid fall on June 6.
Australia: Down Under, the Grand Mufti made the call based on moon sighting alignments with Saudi Arabia. Muslims in Sydney and Melbourne will head to prayer grounds and community centres for Eid on June 6.
Indonesia: Indonesia’s Ministry of Religion spotted the crescent, too. So Eid celebrations will echo through Jakarta’s bustling streets on June 6, with mass prayers followed by festive nasi goreng and ketupat.
Countries Celebrating Eid al-Adha on June 7, 2025
Pakistan: After peering into the skies like astronomer-poets, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee declared the moon was not sighted. Thus, the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah will begin May 29, making Eid fall on Saturday, June 7.
India: With its rich diversity of lunar logic, India will follow suit. Most parts of the country are expected to observe Eid al-Adha on June 7, although in some corners, disagreements about moon sightings may continue to spark cheerful arguments in tea shops.
Bangladesh: Authorities will announce the exact date on Wednesday, but for now, Eid al-Adha is widely expected to fall on June 7. Meanwhile, in a dazzling show of generosity, the government has granted a 10-day holiday from June 5 to 14.
Malaysia and Brunei: Both Malaysia and Brunei peered skyward on the designated evening, found no moon, and confirmed Eid al-Adha for June 7. Expect quiet reverence and orderly rows of congregants at dawn, followed by elaborate family feasts.
Morocco and Mauritania: These North African nations also found the skies uncooperative on the designated moon-sighting night. Thus, Dhu al-Hijjah begins on May 29, and Eid al-Adha will be marked on June 7.
No matter which day you celebrate, the spirit of Eid al-Adha remains the same: a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith, a time of sacrifice, generosity, and a major spike in global lamb purchases.
