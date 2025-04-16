Eggs Benedict: A Brunch Classic That’s Worth the Whisk

Today’s the day we cheer for one of the most beloved brunch dishes out there: Eggs Benedict. It’s rich, a bit posh, and totally satisfying. Eggs Benedict is a popular British dish made with a toasted English muffin, topped with a slice of ham or bacon, a soft poached egg, and a creamy, buttery sauce called Hollandaise. It’s kind of like a fancy open sandwich with a runny egg on top.

Don’t be scared off by its reputation. Yes, it’s got a few moving parts: a silky Hollandaise, softly poached eggs, toasted muffins but we promise, if you follow the steps, it’s quite simple. When it all comes together, it’s magic on a plate.

What makes Eggs Benedict so popular?

Let’s talk about why it’s so iconic. Origin-wise, there’s a bit of mystery. Some say it was invented in New York in the 1800s, others reckon a clever chef just fancied elevating breakfast. Whatever the story, it’s now the gold standard of brunch. It’s that perfect balance: the richness of the yolk with that lemony butter sauce, the saltiness of the ham, the crisp muffin base that soaks it all up. You don't need to visit a fancy restaurant, you can totally make it at home.

Easy-Peasy Eggs Benedict Recipe

Serves: 2

Takes: 20–25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

2 English muffins, halved

4 slices of good-quality ham or back bacon

A splash of white vinegar

Sea salt and black pepper

For the Hollandaise Sauce:

3 egg yolks

125 gm unsalted butter

1 tbsp lemon juice

A pinch of cayenne or paprika (optional)

Method:

1. Start with the sauce: Melt the butter in a pan until just melted (don’t brown it). In a heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together. Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water) and whisk constantly. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter while whisking — the sauce will start to thicken. Season to taste with salt and a pinch of cayenne or paprika if you like a little kick. Keep warm.

2. Toast the muffins: Slice and toast your English muffins until golden and crisp. Butter them if you fancy — totally up to you.

3. Warm the ham or bacon: Pop your slices in a hot pan for a minute or two until warm and just a little crisp around the edges.

4. Poach the eggs: Bring a saucepan of water to a gentle simmer, add a splash of vinegar (this helps the egg whites stay together), and swirl the water gently. Crack your eggs into cups and carefully slide them into the water one at a time. Poach for about 3 minutes for runny yolks, then lift them out with a slotted spoon and blot gently on a paper towel.

5. Assemble: Place the toasted muffin halves on plates, top each with warm ham or bacon, gently place a poached egg on top, then spoon over your lovely Hollandaise sauce. Finish with a crack of black pepper.

Fun Variations:

Eggs Royale (Getty Images)

Swap the ham for smoked salmon to make Eggs Royale Try wilted spinach instead for a veggie version – Eggs Florentine Fancy something fiery? Add a bit of hot sauce or chilli flakes over the top Go full-on British and add a spoon of English mustard to the Hollandaise

There you have it, homemade Eggs Benedict. Perfect for weekends, birthdays, or when you just need to feel a little fancy. Happy Eggs Benedict Day.