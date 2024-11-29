Ed Sheeran Will Perform At Ramoji Film City On Six-City India Tour In 2025

Music fans, brace yourselves, because 2025 is starting with an explosion of global stardust. With British rockers Coldplay bringing their chart-topping magic and Brit singer Ed Sheeran announcing his six-city India tour, it’s a dream come true for lovers of live music. For Sheeran, this isn’t his first rendezvous with India. The popstar behind Shape of You has previously expressed his love for our culture during his earlier visits. From gorging on butter chicken to jamming with Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh, Sheeran has always found a slice of home here. This tour promises to be his most personal yet.

The Mathematics Tour will kick off in January and take the ginger-haired singer-songwriter across Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shillong and Chennai. Tickets go live soon, and with Sheeran’s reputation for sold-out shows, it’s best to act fast if you want to be part of this unforgettable journey.

"Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there," the singer announced on his Instagram page.

Venues And Dates

Fans can look forward to Sheeran’s signature mix of soulful ballads, pop anthems, and acoustic magic. Whether it's the tear-jerking Photograph or the euphoric Bad Habits, each performance promises a rollercoaster of emotions and impeccable artistry. Known for his minimalist approach to live shows (armed with just a guitar, a loop pedal and his charisma) Sheeran’s concerts are intimate yet grand.

Ed Sheeran’s 2025 India tour will grace some of the country's most iconic venues, each offering a unique backdrop for his unforgettable performances. In Pune, Yash Lawns will host Sheeran’s soulful serenades under the open sky on January 30, while Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City promises an electrifying night on February 2. Chennai's YMCA Ground will bring the magic to the south on February 5, while Bengaluru's NICE Grounds, known will host him on February 8. Sheeran will then fly Northeast to Shillong's JN Stadium on February 12. Delhi's Leisure Valley Ground will conclude the tour with a grand finale on February 15. Each venue has been carefully chosen to enhance the concert experience, ensuring fans from all over the country have the chance to be part of this shared experience.

Ticket And Booking Details

The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow and Sheeran’s official website. Tickets go live on December 11. Fans are advised to register early, as the demand is expected to be sky-high. Prices and package details will be announced shortly, so keep an eye out on Sheeran’s official website and social media handles for updates.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a casual listener, this is your chance to witness the magic of one of the world’s most celebrated artists. Ed Sheeran’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. With over 50 million albums sold and countless streaming records to his name, Ed Sheeran’s trophy cabinet is bursting at the seams. He’s won four Grammy Awards, including 'Song of the Year' for Thinking Out Loud and Best Pop Solo Performance for Shape of You. Sheeran has also bagged several Brit Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award for his exceptional songwriting. In 2019, he was crowned the UK’s Official Charts Company’s Artist of the Decade.