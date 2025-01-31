ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Economic Survey 2024-25: More Women In The Workforce Means A Stronger Indian Economy

Entrepreneurship has become one of the most significant pathways for women to enter the workforce ( Freepik )

In a textile factory in Tamil Nadu, rows of women weave intricate patterns into fabric, their hands moving in sync with the whir of machines. In a startup hub in Bangalore, a group of young female coders huddle over their laptops, fine-tuning an AI model. In Sikkim, a rural entrepreneur beams as she signs off on a business deal that will expand her dairy farm.

None of this was inevitable. In fact, just seven years ago, India’s Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) stood at a dismal 23.3% (among the lowest in the world). Women were working, but much of it was unpaid, informal, or unrecognized. Fast forward to 2025, and something extraordinary has happened. The FLFPR has surged to 41.7%, marking one of the most significant economic shifts of the decade.

So, what changed? And why does this rise in female employment matter for India’s economic future?

Women Enter the Workforce in Record Numbers

Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, FLFPR increased from 23.3% to 41.7%, driven primarily by rural women embracing new employment opportunities. The improvement is striking across states and Union Territories (UTs):

Increase in female LFPR across states (Annual PLFS report 2023-24 MoSPI)

In 2017-18, 20 states/UTs had FLFPR below 20%. By 2023-24, that number had dropped to just three.

Currently, 21 states have an FLFPR between 30-40%, a significant improvement.

a significant improvement. Seven states/UTs now boast an FLFPR above 40%, with Sikkim leading at an impressive 56.9%.

What explains this transformation? A combination of government initiatives, entrepreneurship opportunities, and a cultural shift toward valuing women’s economic contributions.

Rural Women Lead the Charge

One of the most remarkable aspects of this change is that it’s being driven by rural women. While urban female participation has also risen, the most dramatic shift has been in the rural FLFPR, which has nearly doubled from 24.6% in 2017-18 to 47.6% in 2023-24.

Chart on nominal and real wages over the years (Annual PLFS, MoSPI)

This is no coincidence. Over the past few years, the government has actively encouraged women’s participation in skilling programs, entrepreneurship, and credit-linked self-employment schemes. Initiatives like Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) have helped women in villages gain financial literacy, access microloans, and build small businesses.