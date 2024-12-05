Echoes of Earth 2024, What To Expect At India's Greenest Fest In Bengaluru This Weekend

Get ready to swap your office chair for a patch of grass, because India's greenest festival Echoes of Earth is back. Returning for its 7th edition on December 7th and 8th, 2024, in Bengaluru, this festival is where music meets Mother Nature in a harmonious high-five.
This year's theme, Symphony of Seasons, transforms the festival grounds into immersive 'seasonal zones.' It's like walking through a live-action Vivaldi concerto, but with fewer powdered wigs and more biodegradable décor.
What To Expect At The Fest
Prepare to be wowed by over 30 artistic installations crafted from e-waste and discarded musical instruments. These aren't your average DIY projects. They're eco-friendly masterpieces that make recycling look chic.
From cutting edge electronica to the soulful melodies of folk, this year's festival boasts a global roster. Artists like Mount Kimbie, The Sunset Violent, Satori, French 79, Kid Francescoli, Yīn Yī, Recondite, Cobblestone Jazz, SVDP, Modern Biology, Ghatam Udupa, Hamza and Rajasthan Folkstars, and Excise Dept are all set to make the night memorable.
Don't miss Premik Jolly, aka Prematron, as he blends crowdsourced nature sounds and field recordings from Felis Films to create a 'Seasonal Soundscape' that resonates with Earth's rhythms. It's the ultimate remix of the natural world.
For the intellectually curious, the festival offers an interactive knowledge hub featuring an insect lab, engaging music workshops, and educational experiences that blend learning with creativity. It's like summer camp for your brain, minus the questionable cafeteria food.
Echoes of Earth walks the eco-friendly talk by powering the festival with 50 kW of solar energy and utilizing biogas solutions for food and beverage services. It's a guilt-free celebration that even your compost pile would approve of.
The Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) is partnering with the festival for the fifth consecutive year, festival director Roshan Netalkar announced. BLR Airport has been hosting live performances throughout November at its terminals, including The Quad by BLR and 080 Lounges. Featured acts included Anirudh Ravi, Koe Hauzel, Aanchal Bordoloi, Two Eyed Wizard, Tarang Joseph, Sahil Madan, and Shashank Verma.
The partnership extends to educational initiatives such as Namma Shikshana and The Greener Side workshops, focusing on sustainability, conservation, and skill development. These workshops offer sessions on music, art, sustainable waste management practices and DIY projects. “We aim to empower young minds with tools and knowledge for a sustainable future,” said Netalkar.
Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Limited, said that waste collected through the airport’s e-waste collection drive will be transformed into art installations displayed at the festival.
Festival Details:
Dates: December 7th and 8th, 2024
Location: Embassy International Riding School, Tarunhunse, Bengaluru