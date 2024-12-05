ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Echoes of Earth 2024, What To Expect At India's Greenest Fest In Bengaluru This Weekend

This year's edition of Echoes of Earth celebrates the Symphony of Seasons, with immersive art, a stellar music lineup and sustainability at its core.

Stage setup at a previous edition of Echoes of Earth
Stage setup at a previous edition (Echoes of Earth)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Get ready to swap your office chair for a patch of grass, because India's greenest festival Echoes of Earth is back. Returning for its 7th edition on December 7th and 8th, 2024, in Bengaluru, this festival is where music meets Mother Nature in a harmonious high-five.

This year's theme, Symphony of Seasons, transforms the festival grounds into immersive 'seasonal zones.' It's like walking through a live-action Vivaldi concerto, but with fewer powdered wigs and more biodegradable décor.

Cutting edge electronic music at the festival
Cutting edge electronic music at the festival (Echoes of Earth)

What To Expect At The Fest

Prepare to be wowed by over 30 artistic installations crafted from e-waste and discarded musical instruments. These aren't your average DIY projects. They're eco-friendly masterpieces that make recycling look chic.

From cutting edge electronica to the soulful melodies of folk, this year's festival boasts a global roster. Artists like Mount Kimbie, The Sunset Violent, Satori, French 79, Kid Francescoli, Yīn Yī, Recondite, Cobblestone Jazz, SVDP, Modern Biology, Ghatam Udupa, Hamza and Rajasthan Folkstars, and Excise Dept are all set to make the night memorable.

Don't miss Premik Jolly, aka Prematron, as he blends crowdsourced nature sounds and field recordings from Felis Films to create a 'Seasonal Soundscape' that resonates with Earth's rhythms. It's the ultimate remix of the natural world.

For the intellectually curious, the festival offers an interactive knowledge hub featuring an insect lab, engaging music workshops, and educational experiences that blend learning with creativity. It's like summer camp for your brain, minus the questionable cafeteria food.

Echoes of Earth walks the eco-friendly talk by powering the festival with 50 kW of solar energy and utilizing biogas solutions for food and beverage services. It's a guilt-free celebration that even your compost pile would approve of.

Art installation made from e-waste
Art installation made from e-waste (Echoes of Earth)

The Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) is partnering with the festival for the fifth consecutive year, festival director Roshan Netalkar announced. BLR Airport has been hosting live performances throughout November at its terminals, including The Quad by BLR and 080 Lounges. Featured acts included Anirudh Ravi, Koe Hauzel, Aanchal Bordoloi, Two Eyed Wizard, Tarang Joseph, Sahil Madan, and Shashank Verma.

The partnership extends to educational initiatives such as Namma Shikshana and The Greener Side workshops, focusing on sustainability, conservation, and skill development. These workshops offer sessions on music, art, sustainable waste management practices and DIY projects. “We aim to empower young minds with tools and knowledge for a sustainable future,” said Netalkar.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Limited, said that waste collected through the airport’s e-waste collection drive will be transformed into art installations displayed at the festival.

Festival Details:

Dates: December 7th and 8th, 2024

Location: Embassy International Riding School, Tarunhunse, Bengaluru

Get ready to swap your office chair for a patch of grass, because India's greenest festival Echoes of Earth is back. Returning for its 7th edition on December 7th and 8th, 2024, in Bengaluru, this festival is where music meets Mother Nature in a harmonious high-five.

This year's theme, Symphony of Seasons, transforms the festival grounds into immersive 'seasonal zones.' It's like walking through a live-action Vivaldi concerto, but with fewer powdered wigs and more biodegradable décor.

Cutting edge electronic music at the festival
Cutting edge electronic music at the festival (Echoes of Earth)

What To Expect At The Fest

Prepare to be wowed by over 30 artistic installations crafted from e-waste and discarded musical instruments. These aren't your average DIY projects. They're eco-friendly masterpieces that make recycling look chic.

From cutting edge electronica to the soulful melodies of folk, this year's festival boasts a global roster. Artists like Mount Kimbie, The Sunset Violent, Satori, French 79, Kid Francescoli, Yīn Yī, Recondite, Cobblestone Jazz, SVDP, Modern Biology, Ghatam Udupa, Hamza and Rajasthan Folkstars, and Excise Dept are all set to make the night memorable.

Don't miss Premik Jolly, aka Prematron, as he blends crowdsourced nature sounds and field recordings from Felis Films to create a 'Seasonal Soundscape' that resonates with Earth's rhythms. It's the ultimate remix of the natural world.

For the intellectually curious, the festival offers an interactive knowledge hub featuring an insect lab, engaging music workshops, and educational experiences that blend learning with creativity. It's like summer camp for your brain, minus the questionable cafeteria food.

Echoes of Earth walks the eco-friendly talk by powering the festival with 50 kW of solar energy and utilizing biogas solutions for food and beverage services. It's a guilt-free celebration that even your compost pile would approve of.

Art installation made from e-waste
Art installation made from e-waste (Echoes of Earth)

The Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) is partnering with the festival for the fifth consecutive year, festival director Roshan Netalkar announced. BLR Airport has been hosting live performances throughout November at its terminals, including The Quad by BLR and 080 Lounges. Featured acts included Anirudh Ravi, Koe Hauzel, Aanchal Bordoloi, Two Eyed Wizard, Tarang Joseph, Sahil Madan, and Shashank Verma.

The partnership extends to educational initiatives such as Namma Shikshana and The Greener Side workshops, focusing on sustainability, conservation, and skill development. These workshops offer sessions on music, art, sustainable waste management practices and DIY projects. “We aim to empower young minds with tools and knowledge for a sustainable future,” said Netalkar.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Limited, said that waste collected through the airport’s e-waste collection drive will be transformed into art installations displayed at the festival.

Festival Details:

Dates: December 7th and 8th, 2024

Location: Embassy International Riding School, Tarunhunse, Bengaluru

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ECHOES OF EARTH 2024LIVE MUSICBENGALURUSUSTAINABILITYECO FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.