Echoes of Earth 2024, What To Expect At India's Greenest Fest In Bengaluru This Weekend

Get ready to swap your office chair for a patch of grass, because India's greenest festival Echoes of Earth is back. Returning for its 7th edition on December 7th and 8th, 2024, in Bengaluru, this festival is where music meets Mother Nature in a harmonious high-five.

This year's theme, Symphony of Seasons, transforms the festival grounds into immersive 'seasonal zones.' It's like walking through a live-action Vivaldi concerto, but with fewer powdered wigs and more biodegradable décor.

Cutting edge electronic music at the festival (Echoes of Earth)

What To Expect At The Fest

Prepare to be wowed by over 30 artistic installations crafted from e-waste and discarded musical instruments. These aren't your average DIY projects. They're eco-friendly masterpieces that make recycling look chic.

From cutting edge electronica to the soulful melodies of folk, this year's festival boasts a global roster. Artists like Mount Kimbie, The Sunset Violent, Satori, French 79, Kid Francescoli, Yīn Yī, Recondite, Cobblestone Jazz, SVDP, Modern Biology, Ghatam Udupa, Hamza and Rajasthan Folkstars, and Excise Dept are all set to make the night memorable.