Easy Ways To Welcome Mocha Mousse, The Colour of 2025 Into Your Home Decor

When global forecaster Pantone declared Mocha Mousse the colour of 2025, they probably didn’t realize they were handing us the design equivalent of a warm hug. This rich, earthy brown is the colour of cozy evenings with hot chocolate or that perfectly brewed chai. It’s a perfect addition to any home, especially an Indian one.

If you’re wondering how to bring this delectable shade into your home without making it look like you’ve spilled coffee everywhere, don’t worry. Here’s a guide that will help you use Mocha Mousse with style, practicality, and maybe just a dash of flair.

Walls That Warm the Soul

Use Mocha Mousse as a feature wall in your living room or bedroom. Pair it with lighter shades like cream or beige for contrast. Add metallic gold or brass accents to elevate the look.

If you’re feeling adventurous, try Mocha Mousse textured walls with a stucco or matte finish for that extra depth. It’s like wrapping your room in sophistication.

Furniture That Makes A Statement

A Mocha Mousse velvet sofa or armchair can be the showstopper in your living room. This shade pairs beautifully with jewel-toned cushions in emerald or sapphire for a royal touch.

Replace or reupholster your dining chairs with Mocha Mousse fabric. Add a table runner in complementary shades like ivory or mustard for a cohesive dining space.