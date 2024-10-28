Diwali Delight: Brighten Your Festival With These Must-Try Recipes

Diwali is a time of vibrant lights, beautiful rangolis, and, of course, delicious food! This cherished festival brings family and friends together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, often over an array of festive treats that are as rich in flavor as they are in tradition. From beloved classics like halwas and laddoos to inventive twists on favorites, Diwali’s culinary offerings are a delicious reflection of India’s diverse and rich culture. So gather your ingredients, light the diyas, and get ready to make this Diwali even sweeter with these recipes that everyone will love!
Saeb Bajre ka Gujiya
For Filling:
In a kadhai, add crumbled paneer, semolina and ghee and roast on medium flame well till light brown in color
Add chopped nuts, cooked bajra and apples and mix well
Transfer the mixture into the bowl to cool
When it cools down, add powdered sugar and cardamom powder
Mix well and keep aside
For Dough:
In a mixing bowl, add all -purpose flour, raagi flour, ghee, salt and water
Knead it into a stiff dough
Cover it with a damp cloth and leave it to rest for half an hour
For Shaping:
Pinch lemon-sized balls and roll into a thin disc
Add the filling and fold into a half moon-shaped dumplings
Pinch fold or crimp the sides to seal
Prepare the remaining gujiyas in the same way
Heat oil in a kadhai on medium flame
Fry till golden brown
Transfer on absorbent paper
Millets Laddoo
Ingredients:
1 cup 9 millets flour, 1 cup peanut powder, 1 cup jaggery, 2 tbsp water, ½ tbsp cardamom, 2 tbsp ghee
Method:
Dry roast the 9 millets flour in a heavy pan on a low flame for 6-7 minutes until golden brown and fragrant
Set aside on a plate to cool
Heat jaggery in a pan along with water
Let the jaggery melt into golden syrup
Add in the flour, peanuts, cardamom powder and ghee and mix well
Roll into lemon-sized balls. Keep stored in an airtight container
Eat at room temperature
Recipes by: Chef Varun Inamdar, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook 2024.
Tri-Layer Halwa
Ingredients:
3 cups Beetroot grated, 3 cups Bottle gourd grated, 3 cups Carrot grated, 6 cups Milk, 1.5 cups of Mawa, 3 cup Sugar, 9 tablespoon of ghee, 6 cardamom crushed, 15 Cashew
Method:
In a pan, sauté the grated vegetable (beetroot, bottle gourd, or carrot) in 1 tbsp ghee for 3-4 minutes.
Add 2 cups of milk, bring to a boil, and cook until thickened.
Stir in 1 cup sugar and ½ cup mawa, and cook until the halwa turns glossy and leaves the sides.
Add cardamom, garnish with cashews, and remove from heat.
Layer each halwa in a glass, one on top of the other, and serve hot, garnished with nuts.
Recipe by: Sous Chef Ashwin Kadam of Via Bombay.
Dabeli Bruschetta
Ingredients:
For Dabeli masala
1 tablespoon coriander seeds, 1 tablespoon cumin seeds, 1 tablespoon fennel seeds, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon stick, 2-3 cloves, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder, 1/2 teaspoon amchur powder, Salt, to taste
For the Dabeli filling:
1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup sev (fried gram flour noodles), 1/4 cup chopped onions, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup tamarind chutney, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon oil, peanuts, pomegranate
Instructions:
Mix the mashed potato with tamarind chutney and lemon juice and 2 tsp of Dabeli masala and keep aside
Slice a garlic baguette, butter toast it on one side crisp it, and keep aside
Apply 2 tsp of the potato mixture prepared prior
Sprinkle chopped Coriander, onion, sev, pomegranate seeds and peanuts on top
Recipe by: Chef Tanya Quadros, Banquet 18
Celestial Indigo
Ingredients:
Almond paste, Blueberry filling, White chocolate (melted), Gold dust (for garnish)
Method:
Begin by blanching the almonds and grind them into a smooth paste. Let the paste cool to room temperature, making it easier to handle.
Once cooled, roll out the almond paste into thin sheets, ensuring they are of uniform thickness and suitable for molding.
Roll the almond sheets specifically based on the size of the molds. Place a small portion of blueberry filling in the center of each sheet. Gently wrap the almond paste around the filling to encase it.
Freeze the product to help it hold its shape. Once set, garnish it with melted white chocolate, and allow it to set. Brush off some edible gold dust for an exquisite final touch.
Recipe by: Chef Yuvraj Jain, J Oberoi, Jaipur
