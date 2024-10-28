ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali Delight: Brighten Your Festival With These Must-Try Recipes

Diwali is a time of vibrant lights, beautiful rangolis, and, of course, delicious food! This cherished festival brings family and friends together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, often over an array of festive treats that are as rich in flavor as they are in tradition. From beloved classics like halwas and laddoos to inventive twists on favorites, Diwali’s culinary offerings are a delicious reflection of India’s diverse and rich culture. So gather your ingredients, light the diyas, and get ready to make this Diwali even sweeter with these recipes that everyone will love!

Saeb Bajre ka Gujiya

Saeb Bajre ka Gujiya by Chef Varun Inamdar (ETV Bharat)

For Filling:

In a kadhai, add crumbled paneer, semolina and ghee and roast on medium flame well till light brown in color

Add chopped nuts, cooked bajra and apples and mix well

Transfer the mixture into the bowl to cool

When it cools down, add powdered sugar and cardamom powder

Mix well and keep aside

For Dough:

In a mixing bowl, add all -purpose flour, raagi flour, ghee, salt and water

Knead it into a stiff dough

Cover it with a damp cloth and leave it to rest for half an hour

For Shaping:

Pinch lemon-sized balls and roll into a thin disc

Add the filling and fold into a half moon-shaped dumplings

Pinch fold or crimp the sides to seal

Prepare the remaining gujiyas in the same way

Heat oil in a kadhai on medium flame

Fry till golden brown

Transfer on absorbent paper

Millets Laddoo

Millets Laddoo by Chef Varun Inamdar (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

1 cup 9 millets flour, 1 cup peanut powder, 1 cup jaggery, 2 tbsp water, ½ tbsp cardamom, 2 tbsp ghee

Method:

Dry roast the 9 millets flour in a heavy pan on a low flame for 6-7 minutes until golden brown and fragrant

Set aside on a plate to cool

Heat jaggery in a pan along with water

Let the jaggery melt into golden syrup

Add in the flour, peanuts, cardamom powder and ghee and mix well

Roll into lemon-sized balls. Keep stored in an airtight container