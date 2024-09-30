ETV Bharat / lifestyle

International Coffee Day 2024: 5 Easy To Make Coffee Recipes With A Twist To Elevate Your Routine

Coffee Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate your love for that warm, comforting cup that fuels your mornings and adds a little joy to your day. But why stick to the same routine when you can experiment with new flavors and creative twists? Whether you’re a fan of bold espressos or love your coffee sweet and creamy, there’s a recipe for everyone. From Almond Coffee Deliciae to Italian coffee Tiramisu, here are some unique and exciting coffee recipes that will not only elevate your daily brew but also bring something special to your Coffee Day celebration.

The Deserted Chocolate Oasis

Indulge in a rich dessert featuring Callebaut chocolate mousse, a dusting of cocoa powder, and a hint of instant coffee for a decadent twist.

Ingredients:

Callebaut Chocolate : 150 gm, Cream: 70 ml, Whipping Cream: 70 ml, Coffee Powder:10 gm, Milk: 50 ml, Dark chocolate: 100 gm, Cocoa Powder: 5 gm, Icing Sugar: 10 gm, Butter: 20 gm, Raspberry Fresh: 2 pc, Blue Berry Fresh: 2 pcs

Epitome by Chef Prakash Joshi (ETV Bharat)

Chocolate Mousse:

Combine the chocolate and butter and melt over a hot-water bath. Remove from the heat and whip until cool. Using a large rubber spatula, Fold the butter-chocolate mixture into the whipped cream and add the espresso to taste if desired. Transfer into serving dishes like mold, Allow to freeze at least for two hours before serving.

Chocolate Tree:

Place ice water in a bowl. Melt milk and chocolate, transfer into a piping bag, then use the bag to sketch a tree on the frozen water's surface. After the tree has solidified, add extra branches, and thicken the side of the trunk. Repeat multiple branches. Give them a cool place to rest. Once the mousse is set in the freeze, take the mousse out of the freeze, then carefully place the chocolate tree on top, To attach the tree to the center of the mousse use melted chocolate, dress the tree with fresh berries, and cocoa powder.

(Recipe by of Chef Prakash Joshi, Epitome, Mumbai)

Almond Coffee Deliciae

Almond Coffee Deliciae is a decadent treat that showcases the delightful combination of almond and coffee-flavored mousse in a sweet, beautifully complemented by a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and a sprinkle of pecan nut crumble for added texture and flavor.

Ingredients:

Yolk - 78.5 gm, Water – 40 gm, Sugar – 112 gm, Gelatine sheets – 7 gm, Amul Cream – 75 gm, Coffee beans - 22.5 gm, Vanilla pods - ½ gm, Mascarpone cheese – 280 gm, Whipped cream – 280 gm

Recipe:

Soak Gelatin: Soak 5 to 6 gelatin sheets in cold water for 5-10 minutes. Squeeze out excess water and set aside. Simmer 25 gm coffee beans with 50 ml water for 10 minutes. Strain to remove beans.

Make Mousse Base: Whisk 3 to 4 egg yolks with 100 gm sugar until creamy. Gradually add the warm coffee infusion, then return to low heat, stirring until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin until dissolved. Mix in 75 gm Amul cream and 0.5 gm vanilla pods until combined.

Gently fold in 280 gm mascarpone cheese, then fold in 280 gm whipped cream until smooth. Spoon mousse into desired shape or glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours until set. Top with a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and sprinkle with pecan nut crumble. Garnish as desired and enjoy!

(Recipe by Chef Tanmay Hornekar, Megumi, Mumbai)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a decadent fusion of mascarpone cheese, Kahlua liquor, and aromatic coffee, balanced beautifully on an eggless sponge for a perfect guilt-free treat.

Ingredients:

Vanilla Premix – 200g, Refined Oil – 50ml, Water – 100ml, Whipped Cream – 300g, Mascarpone Cheese – 250g, Coffee Powder – 2 tbsp (dissolved in 100ml water), Cocoa Powder – for dusting, Kahlua – 30ml (optional, for a coffee liqueur flavor),

For the Eggless Sponge:, Eggless Sponge Cake – 1 ready-made sponge cake (or homemade)