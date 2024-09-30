International Coffee Day 2024: 5 Easy To Make Coffee Recipes With A Twist To Elevate Your Routine

Coffee Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate your love for that warm, comforting cup that fuels your mornings and adds a little joy to your day. But why stick to the same routine when you can experiment with new flavors and creative twists? Whether you’re a fan of bold espressos or love your coffee sweet and creamy, there’s a recipe for everyone. From Almond Coffee Deliciae to Italian coffee Tiramisu, here are some unique and exciting coffee recipes that will not only elevate your daily brew but also bring something special to your Coffee Day celebration.
The Deserted Chocolate Oasis
Indulge in a rich dessert featuring Callebaut chocolate mousse, a dusting of cocoa powder, and a hint of instant coffee for a decadent twist.
Ingredients:
Callebaut Chocolate : 150 gm, Cream: 70 ml, Whipping Cream: 70 ml, Coffee Powder:10 gm, Milk: 50 ml, Dark chocolate: 100 gm, Cocoa Powder: 5 gm, Icing Sugar: 10 gm, Butter: 20 gm, Raspberry Fresh: 2 pc, Blue Berry Fresh: 2 pcs
Chocolate Mousse:
Combine the chocolate and butter and melt over a hot-water bath. Remove from the heat and whip until cool. Using a large rubber spatula, Fold the butter-chocolate mixture into the whipped cream and add the espresso to taste if desired. Transfer into serving dishes like mold, Allow to freeze at least for two hours before serving.
Chocolate Tree:
Place ice water in a bowl. Melt milk and chocolate, transfer into a piping bag, then use the bag to sketch a tree on the frozen water's surface. After the tree has solidified, add extra branches, and thicken the side of the trunk. Repeat multiple branches. Give them a cool place to rest. Once the mousse is set in the freeze, take the mousse out of the freeze, then carefully place the chocolate tree on top, To attach the tree to the center of the mousse use melted chocolate, dress the tree with fresh berries, and cocoa powder.
(Recipe by of Chef Prakash Joshi, Epitome, Mumbai)
Almond Coffee Deliciae
Almond Coffee Deliciae is a decadent treat that showcases the delightful combination of almond and coffee-flavored mousse in a sweet, beautifully complemented by a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and a sprinkle of pecan nut crumble for added texture and flavor.
Ingredients:
Yolk - 78.5 gm, Water – 40 gm, Sugar – 112 gm, Gelatine sheets – 7 gm, Amul Cream – 75 gm, Coffee beans - 22.5 gm, Vanilla pods - ½ gm, Mascarpone cheese – 280 gm, Whipped cream – 280 gm
Recipe:
Soak Gelatin: Soak 5 to 6 gelatin sheets in cold water for 5-10 minutes. Squeeze out excess water and set aside. Simmer 25 gm coffee beans with 50 ml water for 10 minutes. Strain to remove beans.
Make Mousse Base: Whisk 3 to 4 egg yolks with 100 gm sugar until creamy. Gradually add the warm coffee infusion, then return to low heat, stirring until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin until dissolved. Mix in 75 gm Amul cream and 0.5 gm vanilla pods until combined.
Gently fold in 280 gm mascarpone cheese, then fold in 280 gm whipped cream until smooth. Spoon mousse into desired shape or glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours until set. Top with a scoop of honey avocado ice cream and sprinkle with pecan nut crumble. Garnish as desired and enjoy!
(Recipe by Chef Tanmay Hornekar, Megumi, Mumbai)
Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a decadent fusion of mascarpone cheese, Kahlua liquor, and aromatic coffee, balanced beautifully on an eggless sponge for a perfect guilt-free treat.
Ingredients:
Vanilla Premix – 200g, Refined Oil – 50ml, Water – 100ml, Whipped Cream – 300g, Mascarpone Cheese – 250g, Coffee Powder – 2 tbsp (dissolved in 100ml water), Cocoa Powder – for dusting, Kahlua – 30ml (optional, for a coffee liqueur flavor),
For the Eggless Sponge:, Eggless Sponge Cake – 1 ready-made sponge cake (or homemade)
Method:
Prepare the Coffee Mix:
Dissolve 2 tablespoons of coffee powder in 100ml of hot water. Add Kahlua (optional) for a coffee liqueur flavor and set aside to cool. In a bowl, whip the vanilla premix with the refined oil and water until smooth. In another bowl, lightly whip the mascarpone cheese until it is soft and creamy. Gently fold the whipped mascarpone cheese into the premix Batter. Add the whipped cream to the mixture and fold until the cream is light and fluffy.
For layering, slice the eggless sponge cake horizontally into two layers. Place one layer at the base of a serving dish or glass. Brush or drizzle generously with the prepared coffee mix. Spread a thick layer of the prepared cream over the sponge. Place the second layer of sponge on top and repeat the coffee drizzling. Spread another layer of cream on top. Generously dust the top with cocoa powder for a rich, chocolatey finish. Refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 4 hours (overnight is best) to allow the flavors to develop.
(Recipe by Executive Chef Naveen Joshi, Nouba, Jaipur)
Tiramisu chia pudding
Ingredients:
Chocolate Layer:
2 tbsp chia seeds, 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 1/2 cup+2 tbsp coconut milk, 1/2 tbsp maple syrup
Coffee Layer:
2 tbsp chia seeds, 1/4 cup strongly brewed espresso, 1/4 cup coconut milk, 1/2 tbsp maple syrup
Vanilla Layer:
2 tbsp chia seeds, 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tbsp maple syrup, Cocoa powder to top (optional)
Method:
Whisk the chia seeds, cocoa powder, coconut milk and maple syrup together in a bowl. Whisk until all the cocoa powder is incorporated. Then cover and place in the fridge to set for at least one hour, or overnight. Whisk the chia seeds, espresso, coconut milk and maple syrup together in a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge to set. Whisk the chia seeds, coconut milk, vanilla extract and maple syrup together in a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge to set.
Remove the three layers of chia pudding from the fridge. If the chia pudding feels too thick, add an extra splash of coconut milk and mix it in. Grab a jar and layer each chia pudding in the cup starting with chocolate on the bottom, followed by coffee and vanilla on top. Optionally serve with a dusting of cocoa powder. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days.
(Recipe by Chef Stefan Gadit, Torii, By Gauri Khan)
Gold
Ingredients:
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, 1 shot of hot espresso (about 30ml)
Optional: chocolate shavings, biscotti, or a drizzle of liqueur (like Amaretto or Kahlua)
Method:
Prepare the espresso: Brew a fresh shot of hot espresso. If you don't have an espresso machine, you can use strong brewed coffee as a substitute. Scoop the ice cream: Place two generous scoops of vanilla ice cream into a serving glass or bowl. Pour the espresso: Immediately pour the hot espresso shot over the ice cream. The contrast of hot and cold creates the signature affogato experience.
Optional toppings: Add a sprinkle of chocolate shavings, crushed biscotti, or a drizzle of liqueur for extra flavor.
Serve and enjoy! The affogato should be served quickly, allowing the espresso to partially melt the ice cream.
(Recipe by Gold by Icecream Works Team)
