Durga Puja 2025 Dates, Day-Wise Celebrations, Images And Greetings For The Festival
Durga Puja is a 5-day celebration when Bengalis across the world dress up in their best, and celebrate the arrival of Maa Durga.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
If you are in Kolkata in October, chances are you will not be able to move 10 feet without bumping into a pandal. Lights, decorations, music, dhunuchi dance, and a sea of people in new clothes can only mean one thing: Durga Puja.
Durga Puja is the time when Bengalis across the world take out their best sarees, kurtas, and enthusiasm, and celebrate the arrival of Maa Durga with unmatched devotion and joy. Even if you’re not Bengali, you can’t help but get pulled into the madness.
The Story Behind Durga Puja
According to Hindu mythology, it all started with a demon named Mahishasura. He was strong, arrogant, and had a boon that no man or god could kill him. Drunk with power, he unleashed chaos in heaven and earth. The gods, desperate, combined their energies to create Goddess Durga: the ultimate warrior goddess.
Armed with weapons gifted by the gods, riding a lion, Durga fought Mahishasura for nine days and nights. On the tenth day, she finally killed him. That day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra (the victory of good over evil).
Durga Puja 2025 Dates And Rituals
Durga Puja usually comes in September-October. In 2025, the dates are:
Mahalaya Amavasya: September 21, 2025 – marks the start of the festival, when people invite Maa Durga to descend to earth. Early morning chants of Mahishasura Mardini. Devotees listen to the iconic All India Radio broadcast.
Shashthi: September 28, 2025 – Goddess Durga is welcomed with rituals and unveiling of idols. Unveiling the goddess. The priest performs rituals to invoke Maa Durga into the idol.
Maha Saptami, Kolabou Puja: September 29, 2025 – Maha Puja begins with the bathing of the banana tree (Kola Bou). The day begins with Nabapatrika Snan, where a banana tree (symbolizing Durga) is bathed and draped like a bride.
Maha Ashtami, Sandhi Puja: September 30, 2025 – the most important day, with Anjali, Kumari Puja, and Sandhi Puja. People line up for pushpanjali (flower offerings) and recite prayers. Sandhi Puja at night marks the moment Durga transformed into Chamunda to slay Mahishasura’s generals.
Maha Navami, Navami Homa: October 1, 2025 – the final day of worship before farewell rituals. The day of the grand Maha Aarti, with dhunuchi dance (people dancing with incense burners).
Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Khela: October 2, 2025 – immersion of idols, sindoor khela, and celebrations of Durga’s victory. Women smear each other with sindoor khela before bidding farewell to the goddess. The idols are taken for immersion, while people shout “Asche bochor abar hobe” (next year it will happen again).
How Durga Puja Is Celebrated
Durga Puja is basically a five-day carnival. Temporary temples (pandals) are set up everywhere, each one competing to be the most artistic. Some look like palaces, others like spaceships. From street food to bhog (khichdi, labra, payesh), you’ll eat more in these five days than you do in a month. Everyone wears new clothes. Sarees, kurtas, designer wear, or whatever makes you look festive. Pujo evenings are packed with performances: dance, music, theatre. Whether you’re Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or atheist, if you are in Kolkata, you celebrate.
Durga Puja 2025 Wishes for WhatsApp and Facebook
Want to wish your friends and family this Pujo season? Here are some ready-to-use wishes:
- “May Maa Durga bless you with strength, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2025.”
- “As the beats of dhak fill the air, may your life be filled with joy. Subho Durga Puja.”
- “This Pujo, may all your worries vanish like Mahishasura before Maa Durga. Jai Maa.”
- “Durga Puja is not just a festival—it’s a feeling of togetherness. Wishing you and your family a wonderful celebration.”
