ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Durga Puja 2025 Dates, Day-Wise Celebrations, Images And Greetings For The Festival

If you are in Kolkata in October, chances are you will not be able to move 10 feet without bumping into a pandal. Lights, decorations, music, dhunuchi dance, and a sea of people in new clothes can only mean one thing: Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is the time when Bengalis across the world take out their best sarees, kurtas, and enthusiasm, and celebrate the arrival of Maa Durga with unmatched devotion and joy. Even if you’re not Bengali, you can’t help but get pulled into the madness.

The Story Behind Durga Puja

According to Hindu mythology, it all started with a demon named Mahishasura. He was strong, arrogant, and had a boon that no man or god could kill him. Drunk with power, he unleashed chaos in heaven and earth. The gods, desperate, combined their energies to create Goddess Durga: the ultimate warrior goddess.

Armed with weapons gifted by the gods, riding a lion, Durga fought Mahishasura for nine days and nights. On the tenth day, she finally killed him. That day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra (the victory of good over evil).

Happy Durga Puja (ETV Bharat)

Durga Puja 2025 Dates And Rituals

Durga Puja usually comes in September-October. In 2025, the dates are: