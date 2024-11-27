Before Dua Lipa’s Concert This Weekend, Try Her Viral Olive Oil Ice Cream

Pop star Dua Lipa is no stranger to breaking the mould. The Grammy-winning pop star has been churning out hit after hit that demands your attention. Don’t Start Now, Levitating, Houdini and the Barbie movie's Dance The Night have all made it to the global music charts. She is all set to return to India to headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30.

The London-born Kosovar-Albanian singer isn’t content to rest on her laurels. Recently, her culinary curiosity led to a surprising revelation: her now-viral olive oil ice cream recipe. The dish made its debut during a candid interview with BBC Radio 1. Dua shared her affection for this unconventional dessert, singing its praises for its balance of sweetness, saltiness, and sophistication. And the internet lost its collective mind.

The Internet Meltdown

The recipe’s rise to fame wasn’t merely a case of celebrity endorsement. Food influencers and pop culture enthusiasts couldn’t resist the allure of this peculiar concoction. Snapchatters filmed themselves whipping up their own versions. Instagram food influencers drizzled golden streams of olive oil over scoops of vanilla, layering them with sea salt flakes that sparkled like Dua’s on-stage ensembles.

What made it so shareable? Like Dua’s music, the recipe appeals to a broad audience while maintaining an air of sophistication. It’s ice cream, of course, but it’s ice cream that makes you feel like you’re sitting in a chic Italian café, even if you’re just standing in your kitchen in pajamas.

Sweet And Savoury

At the heart of this viral sensation lies a simple culinary truth: opposites attract. Olive oil, with its slightly fruity and bitter notes, melds beautifully with the creamy sweetness of vanilla ice cream. The addition of sea salt acts as a flavour enhancer, cutting through the richness and creating layers of complexity.

Then there's the texture. Olive oil adds an unctuous silkiness, giving the ice cream an elevated mouthfeel that’s hard to describe but impossible to forget.

Olive Oil Ice Cream Recipe

Ready to channel your inner pop diva in the kitchen? Here’s how to whip up Dua Lipa’s olive oil ice cream.

Ingredients:

500 ml vanilla ice cream

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

A generous pinch of flaky sea salt

Instructions:

Take the vanilla ice cream out of the freezer and let it soften slightly. You want it pliable but not melting. Scoop your desired amount of ice cream into a bowl. Drizzle the olive oil generously over the top. The key is to use a high-quality extra-virgin olive oil with fruity undertones.

Finish with a big pinch of flaky sea salt. The salt is what ties everything together. Enjoy your creation before it melts into a puddle of delicious chaos.

Dua’s olive oil ice cream isn’t about replacing your go-to pint of Ben & Jerry’s or dethroning gelato. It’s about approaching food the way she approaches music: with curiosity, creativity and a dash of audacity.