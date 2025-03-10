Outfits For Iftar And Eid: 5 Versatile Looks To Dress Elegantly This Holy Month

The sacred month of Ramadan is here and it calls for reflection, gratitude and togetherness. As spirituality and traditions meet, these holy days of Ramadan are not only important on a spiritual level but also an opportunity to dress ourselves the best. While it is advised to dress modent there's no compulsion of not taking fashion a notch higher with style that is modest and elegant. Whether you are invited to attend an Iftar party, offering Taraweeh prayers, or preparing for your Eid celebrations, dressing is part of all that you do these days.

Opt for flowy silhouettes and intricately designed ensembles, which are the outfits of the hour. These will keep you comfortable throughout the long days of fasting and prayer. If you are also looking for outfit ideas that strike the perfect balance between modesty and fashion, here are five ethnic styles that will help you look stunning.

Co-ord Sets:

A perfect fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics, matching sets with long tunics paired with palazzos or straight-cut pants, are for those who are looking for a structured yet relaxed look. Opt for soft fabrics like cotton, linen, or georgette in neutral tones, pastels, or rich jewel colors to be comfortable in the warm season. Don't forget to complete your look with a lightweight dupatta or a sheer cape for an added layer of sophistication.

Kurta Set:

The all-time favourite kurta set is never out of fashion. Whether you choose a straight-cut, a-line, or high-low kurta, you can pair them with palazzos, churidars, or shararas which can add effortless elegance to your look. Opt for embroidery and delicate lade work on prints to elevate your look. Pastel shares are good for daytime events and richer hues like emerald green or deep maroon for evening gatherings are stars of the season.

Classic Anarkalis:

Nothing looks more elegant and better on a woman than an Anarkali suit. A long, flared dress with intricate designs exudes a regal aura. And what better than turning heads around as you walk into the party? Whether embroidered Anarkali or simple cotton with block prints, this style remains classic and timeless. A matching dupatta with an elegant drape will make you look a notch higher.

Salwar Suits:

If you don't want to put much thought into what you want to wear and not change your style, pick a traditional and comfortable salwar kurta. Pakistani-style long kameez with a wide salwar is in trend, which we recommend. However, the Patiala suit with soft pleats has its own charm. Choose soft-flowing fabrics like chiffon, silk, or georgette, and complete the look with minimal jewellery and a simple dupatta.

Kurta Pyjama for men:

While women have many options to choose from, men are sorted. A classic kurta and pyjama in soft cotton or silk is perfect for both casual and festive occasions. Light pastel tones, subtle embroidery, and self-textured fabrics will add sophisticated charm and won't look extravagant. Pair your kurta with a Nehru jacket or a soft dupatta on the side to complete the look.