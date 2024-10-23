Drashti Dhami Is Breezing Through Motherhood After A Decade, Here's How You Can Do It

We’re often taught that there’s a perfect time for everything — a timeline that society expects us to follow. But what if true greatness lies in doing things at our own pace, when we are fully ready? Television star Drashti Dhami has become a mother after nine years of marriage. The actress welcomed her baby daughter with husband Niraj Khemka today. The couple had tied the knot back in 2015. They announced the news with a special post on Instagram.

Drashti's journey reflects a deeper truth that many women today are embracing — late motherhood. Becoming a mother after years of focusing on your career or personal growth is an experience that reshapes your priorities, your purpose, and even your sense of identity.

Whether you’re a public figure or a woman from a middle-class background, the shift into motherhood requires mindful adaptation. Actresses like Drashti, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor may have access to resources that make this transition smoother, but the lessons are universal.

Here's how to gracefully navigate motherhood later in life.

Shift Your Priorities

For years, you may have focused on building a career, achieving goals, and mastering your craft. You’ve pushed limits, broken boundaries, and expanded your horizons. But when you become a mother after years of focusing on personal growth, something magical happens — you begin to see the world through a new lens.

The key to balancing motherhood and work is all about understanding that life is not a competition, it’s a journey. The first step is to let go of the notion that you must do it all at once.

Our tips:

1. Embrace balance by setting boundaries that respect both your work and your family life.

2. Create a flexible schedule that allows for uninterrupted time with your baby while also carving out space for your work.

3. Communicate openly with your employer. Explain that this new chapter requires adjustments, but stress on your ongoing commitment to excellence. Many companies today are offering flexible work hours and remote options that can allow you to stay in the game while still being present for your child.

4. Seek support from family and friends. You don’t have to do everything alone. Greatness is achieved when we lean on others and accept help without guilt.

Adapt to Parenthood As A Couple

If you’ve spent nearly a decade with your partner before welcoming a child, you’re entering parenthood with a foundation of love, respect, and understanding. This bond, carefully nurtured over the years, can be your greatest asset as you both transition into a new chapter.

With a child, your roles will shift. Suddenly, you’ll find that the routines and habits that once defined your relationship are evolving. This is where mindful communication and adaptability come in. A couple that thrives in this new stage is one that can grow together, adjusting their roles with grace.

Our tips:

1. Reassess your roles in the household. Who will take on what responsibilities? It’s important to have open conversations with your partner about how to share the parenting load, especially when both of you are juggling careers.

2. Create rituals that allow you to reconnect. Whether it’s a weekly date night, or even a daily 15-minute conversation after the baby goes to sleep, maintaining intimacy and emotional connection will strengthen your relationship.

3. Manage expectations. Parenthood is transformative, and there will be challenges, but when you approach these hurdles together with patience and understanding, your relationship will emerge even stronger.

Maintain Personal and Professional Goals

One of the greatest myths of modern society is that we must sacrifice our dreams when we become mothers. Yet the most successful women are those who use motherhood as fuel to refine their vision, purpose, and goals.

When you embrace motherhood later in life, you do so with the wisdom that comes from years of growth. You’re more grounded, more connected to your mission, and more capable of making mindful decisions about where you invest your time and energy. The key is to manage your time and expectations with intention.

Our tips:

1. Set micro-goals instead of expecting to do everything at once. Break your professional and personal goals into smaller, manageable tasks that you can achieve during the limited hours you have in the day.

2. Outsource wherever possible. Whether it’s hiring part-time help for household chores or enlisting family members for babysitting, don’t hesitate to delegate tasks. Your energy is precious, and your focus should be on what truly matters.

3. Prioritise self-care. You can’t pour from an empty cup. Whether it’s meditation, exercise, or just spending a few minutes in nature each day, make sure you’re nurturing your own mind, body, and spirit.

Stay Strong Physically and Mentally

For many women, becoming a mother later in life comes with its own set of physical and emotional challenges. Fertility concerns, pregnancy risks, and the postpartum phase can be more demanding when you’re older. While celebrities may have access to world-class healthcare, the principles of health and wellness apply to everyone. The key is to be proactive and intentional about your health.

Our tips:

1. Start with regular health checkups. Your body has been through an incredible journey, and staying on top of your physical health is essential. Prioritise appointments with your doctor and stay informed about any potential health concerns.

2. Embrace holistic health practices. Integrate yoga, meditation, and proper nutrition into your daily routine to maintain physical and emotional balance. These practices are especially important as they help manage stress and increase energy levels.

3. Focus on postpartum recovery. Don’t rush the process. Your body needs time to heal after giving birth, so prioritise rest, proper nutrition, and gentle exercise to regain strength and vitality.

Handle Societal Expectations

In a country where societal expectations often dictate the timeline of marriage and motherhood, many women feel pressure to conform to these norms. But as you step into motherhood after a decade of marriage, it’s essential to own your journey unapologetically. Just because you chose to delay motherhood doesn’t mean you’re behind.

Our tips:

1. Own your choices with pride. Don’t let societal pressure affect your decisions. The right time for motherhood is the time that aligns with your personal goals, health, and relationship.

2. Surround yourself with supportive voices. Whether it’s close friends, family members, or online communities, find those who uplift you and resonate with your journey. Avoid the noise of criticism and focus on building a circle of positivity.

3. Set boundaries. When others try to impose their opinions on you, set clear boundaries. Politely but firmly let them know that you’re confident in the choices you’ve made.