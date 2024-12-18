Dopamine Decor, Cluttercore And Mushrooms Were The Top Home Decor Trends Of 2024

The year our homes decided they’d had enough of our indecisiveness and went all-in on being bold and quirky. If your house didn’t look like a mashup of checkerboards, candy-coloured dopamine boosters, and “accidentally on purpose” clutter, were you even on trend?
Here’s a look back at the top decor trends that defined the year.
Checkerboard Everything
Floors, walls, cushions, tableware... if it stood still for long enough, someone slapped a black-and-white grid on it. Why? Because apparently, we all wanted to live in a retro diner but make it chic. The pattern is bold, timeless and satisfying, like a game of chess where you don’t have to remember the rules. It’s versatile and fits seamlessly into both traditional and modern spaces.
Our Tip: Pair a checkerboard floor with vibrant Indian textiles, and you’ve got yourself a Pinterest-worthy home.
Dopamine Decor
If home décor in 2024 had a mantra, it was “more is more.” Dopamine decor turned up the saturation and splashed joy across our living rooms in the form of candy-coloured furniture, neon accents, and cheerful art prints. Vibrant colours have always been part of Indian decor, and dopamine decor felt like a natural evolution.
Think fuchsia armchairs, sunny yellow vases, and rugs that look like melted popsicles. It was happiness, bottled up and thrown at your walls. Plus, who doesn’t want to come home to a place that feels like a festival every day?
Cluttercore
Minimalism took a backseat in 2024, and cluttercore proudly took the wheel. This trend said, “Why hide your stuff when you can curate it?” Books, trinkets, mismatched photo frames and the ceramic mug you never use suddenly became part of the aesthetic.
With our love for knick-knacks, souvenirs, and a shelf full of “gifted by distant relatives” decor, cluttercore felt like home. It’s a trend that looks fabulous in Instagram photos but leaves you one bad day away from being a hoarder.
Maximalist Traditional
Indian homes leaned heavily into maximalist traditional styles in 2024. Think intricate woodwork, bold Rajasthani block prints, and antique brass decor layered with modern touches. Key pieces were handwoven dhurries, carved wooden furniture, and bright kantha throws.
Mushroom Decor
The little forest dwellers that suddenly took over our coffee tables and cushions. From whimsical mushroom-shaped lamps to earthy tones in ceramics and upholstery, this trend brought a touch of fairytale magic to modern homes.
For Indian spaces, mushroom-inspired decor was reinterpreted with terracotta and natural finishes, blending seamlessly with traditional elements. It was quirky, organic, and a little surreal, making it a favourite for those who like their homes to have a sense of playful wonder.
The 80s Came Back
The year brought back the best of the 80s decade in decor. Bright primary colours, geometric patterns, and glossy finishes made a big comeback, transforming living rooms into retro-chic spaces. Think lacquered furniture, arched windows, and statement lighting that's basically power dressing for your walls.
Fluted Panels
If 2024 had a “most Instagrammable” decor trend, fluted panels would win hands down. These ridged, textured panels added dimension to walls, cabinets and even furniture, creating a sleek yet cozy vibe. Whether painted in soft pastels or left in their natural wood finish, fluted panels became a favourite for homeowners looking for subtle sophistication.
In Indian homes, fluted panels worked brilliantly as feature walls or as partitions in open-plan spaces, proving that sometimes, less really is more.
