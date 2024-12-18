ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dopamine Decor, Cluttercore And Mushrooms Were The Top Home Decor Trends Of 2024

The year our homes decided they’d had enough of our indecisiveness and went all-in on being bold and quirky. If your house didn’t look like a mashup of checkerboards, candy-coloured dopamine boosters, and “accidentally on purpose” clutter, were you even on trend?

Here’s a look back at the top decor trends that defined the year.

Checkerboard Everything

Floors, walls, cushions, tableware... if it stood still for long enough, someone slapped a black-and-white grid on it. Why? Because apparently, we all wanted to live in a retro diner but make it chic. The pattern is bold, timeless and satisfying, like a game of chess where you don’t have to remember the rules. It’s versatile and fits seamlessly into both traditional and modern spaces.

Our Tip: Pair a checkerboard floor with vibrant Indian textiles, and you’ve got yourself a Pinterest-worthy home.

Dopamine Decor

If home décor in 2024 had a mantra, it was “more is more.” Dopamine decor turned up the saturation and splashed joy across our living rooms in the form of candy-coloured furniture, neon accents, and cheerful art prints. Vibrant colours have always been part of Indian decor, and dopamine decor felt like a natural evolution.

Think fuchsia armchairs, sunny yellow vases, and rugs that look like melted popsicles. It was happiness, bottled up and thrown at your walls. Plus, who doesn’t want to come home to a place that feels like a festival every day?

Cluttercore