Donatella Versace Steps Down As Creative Head, Meet The Woman Who Dressed Lady Diana and JLo And Made Fashion History

On April 1, Donatella will officially step into a new role as chief brand ambassador, handing over the creative reins to Dario Vitale, who was most recently design director at Miu Miu. “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me,” Donatella wrote on Instagram, signaling her endorsement of her successor.

As Capri CEO John D. Idol framed it, this transition is part of a “thoughtful succession plan,” one that will see Vitale take the creative helm while Donatella remains the face and voice of the house.

Donatella Versace's departure as creative director of Versace marks the end of an epoch. When top Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered in Miami in 1997, the fashion house was at its zenith. His was a world of baroque prints and silhouettes that made supermodels out of mortals and turned popstars into fashion gods. And then, in an instant, it was left to a young Donatella to take over a house built in his image.

Donatella Versace has made fashion history many times over (AP Photo)

“The first few years I wasn’t sure of myself. I made mistakes. But you learn from your mistakes,” she said in an interview. And learn she did. Under Donatella, Versace evolved. It still embraced the maximalism of its founder, but it became synonymous with a new kind of power woman: one as commanding as the designer herself.

Moments When Donatella Made Fashion History

She delivered some of the most electrifying moments in fashion history.

JLo’s Jungle Dress: Some dresses break the internet once, but only Donatella could make it happen twice. The plunging green Versace gown that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys inspired the creation of Google Images. The sheer dress made a triumphant return on the Spring-Summer 2020 runway. J.Lo herself strutted down the catwalk in an even more daring version, proving that Versace was still the master of headline-grabbing fashion.

Donatella recreated actress-singer Jennifer Lopez's famous jungle dress in 2020 (AP Photo)

The 20th Anniversary Tribute to Gianni: The Spring-Summer 2018 show was one of Donatella’s most moving tributes to her late brother. She brought together the legendary supermodels of the ’90s (Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen) draped in gold chainmail gowns, walking arm-in-arm to George Michael’s Freedom! ‘90. It was an emotional and cinematic moment that honoured Gianni’s vision.

Princess Diana’s Icy Blue Dress: Donatella played a crucial role in dressing Princess Diana in one of her most memorable looks for the cover of a fashion magazine in 1990: a sky-blue satin slip dress with lace details. It was soft yet powerful, sensual yet regal, capturing Diana’s transformation into an independent woman and cementing Versace’s place in royal fashion history.

Madonna’s Dominatrix-Inspired Looks: Popstar Madonna’s collaborations with Donatella included some of the most provocative looks of her career, from the leather-and-lace bondage-inspired ensembles of the ’90s to her sleek, structured Versace campaign in 2005. Together, they redefined female power dressing with sensuality.

Taylor Swift’s Custom Eras Tour Outfits: Donatella continued to shape modern pop culture by designing custom Versace looks for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour over the last two years. The high-octane, crystal-encrusted bodysuits and metallic blazers embodied Swift’s evolving artistic identity.

Donatella's contributions extended beyond celebrity dressing. She played a major role in ushering Versace into the digital age, making it one of the first luxury brands to embrace social media and influencer marketing. She brought streetwear into the Versace lexicon, collaborating with brands like Kith and breaking down the walls between high fashion and everyday wear. Her collaboration with H&M in 2011 was a landmark moment, introducing Versace’s signature opulence to an entirely new demographic.

Gen Z singer Sabrina Carpenter accepted her first Grammy in a metallic Versace gown.

Changing of the Guard

The outpouring of love for Donatella has been as extravagant as the brand itself. From fashion royalty like Fausto Puglisi and Pierpaolo Piccioli to thousands of fans on social media, the message has been clear: Versace is Donatella, and Donatella is Versace.

The timing of this shift has fueled speculation of a potential sale. Versace’s U.S. parent company Capri Holdings, which purchased the Italian house in 2018 for €2 billion, has been rumoured to be in talks with Prada Group regarding a possible acquisition. While Capri Holdings has remained tight-lipped, Miuccia Prada acknowledged interest in Versace during the recent Milan Fashion Week.

Her Last Show

Donatella herself remained silent at what would be her final runway show as creative director at Milan Fashion Week. She let her outfit do the talking: a vintage Gianni-designed Miss S&M jacket from 1992.

Donatella Versace steps away from the creative helm, but her imprint on fashion is indelible. She took a house of sex and opulence and turned it into a symbol of female empowerment, where the wearer commands the gaze instead of being objectified by it. She transformed grief into legacy, and a last name into a cultural force that transcends fashion.

She may no longer be the one designing the collections, but every time a woman steps into a body-hugging, glamorous Versace creation, Donatella will still be there, telling her: “More is more, darling. Now own it.”

(With inputs from AP)