Dominica Is The Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret And Safest Holiday Island

The Commonwealth of Dominica announced that it will bestow the Dominica Award of Honour (its highest national award) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award is in recognition of Modi's contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Not to be confused with the (much larger) Dominican Republic, Dominica is a tiny island in the Caribbean with 74,000 inhabitants. Imagine an island so pristine, so unspoiled by mass tourism that it feels like stepping into a real-life nature documentary. Welcome to Dominica, the Caribbean’s 'Nature Isle,' a destination that’s redefining what it means to get away. With plans to simplify its visa process, the island is making it easier than ever for tourists to experience its lush rainforests, dramatic volcanoes, and idyllic beaches.

Safety Meets Serenity

Recognised as one of the safest Caribbean islands by the US Department of State, Dominica offers the kind of peace you might expect in a spa commercial but with the added bonus of wild adventure. Whether you're hiking through the towering peaks of Morne Trois Pitons National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) or soaking in the warm embrace of the island’s natural hot springs, Dominica feels like a cocoon of safety and serenity.

Adventures For Every Traveler

Dominica isn’t about lounging on beach chairs for days on end (though there are ample opportunities for that too). It’s a playground for adventure lovers. The Boiling Lake, the second-largest of its kind in the world, offers a hike that’s challenging. Fancy diving? Champagne Reef provides an underwater experience like no other, where volcanic activity creates streams of warm bubbles... a literal champagne bath in the ocean.

If you’re more about chasing waterfalls, Dominica boasts some of the best. Trafalgar Falls, a duo of cascades nestled within dense greenery, and Emerald Pool, a secluded grotto that’s perfect for a refreshing dip, offer jaw-dropping Instagram moments that will make your Instagram followers green with envy.

Culture, Cuisine, and Creole Charm

With a rich Creole culture, the island throbs with music, dance and mouthwatering cuisine. Rooted in Creole traditions with a generous dash of Caribbean flair, the island's food is a celebration of fresh, local ingredients.

Start your day with a hearty plate of Saltfish And Bakes (a comforting combination of salted cod and fried dough). For lunch, indulge in Callaloo Soup (a rich, velvety dish made with leafy greens, coconut milk and spices), or sample Sancoche (a stew with yams, plantains, and fish or meat).

Adventurous foodies can savour Mountain Chicken (a delicacy made from local frog legs, despite its misleading name) or try the national dish of Dominica, Roasted Breadfruit And Codfish. Wash it all down with a glass of freshly pressed passionfruit juice or the island’s signature Rum Punch.

The flavours of Dominica are as unforgettable as its scenery, offering a true taste of Caribbean hospitality and creativity. Pair your meal with the local Kubuli beer, and you’ve got a recipe for island bliss.

Whether you're an intrepid adventurer, a honeymooner, or just someone craving a break from the chaos of city life, Dominica promises an escape like no other. What are you waiting for? Dominica is calling, and it’s not leaving a voicemail. Pack your hiking boots, snorkelling gear and an appetite for adventure.