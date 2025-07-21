What Happened When Scientists Ask Dogs To Pick Between A Kind Human And A Selfish One? The Answer Will Surprise You

For as long as humans have wandered about with sandwiches in their pockets, we’ve clung to a rather flattering belief: that dogs are excellent judges of character. If a dog likes you, you must be a good person. If it growls or backs away, perhaps you're hiding something. In fact, we humans tend to place almost mystical trust in dogs’ social intuition; more so, arguably, than in the judgement of our own extended families.

It’s a comforting thought. Sadly, it might also be completely wrong. In a devastating study out of Kyoto University, a team of researchers in Japan set out to test whether dogs can, in fact, judge people based on their moral behaviour. The results? Not only are dogs not the moral detectives we imagine, they appear to be rather indifferent to our petty acts of kindness and cruelty altogether.

Surprising Results

The researchers gathered 40 pet dogs and placed them in what one might call an ethical dilemma of the canine variety. First, each dog was allowed to eavesdrop on another dog’s interaction with two humans. One human was generous and fed the other dog. The second human did not. The test subject dog then had the chance to interact with both humans.

We've always believed that dogs are excellent judges of character, but are they? (Getty Images)

Surely, the logic goes, a socially savvy dog would now show some preference for the kind, food-offering person. No such canine moral compass could be found. The dogs behaved toward the two people with what can only be described as cheery neutrality. They were as likely to approach the stingy human as the generous one. There was no discernible difference in how much time they spent near either person. If the kind person expected some karmic doggie affection for their act of generosity, they were out of luck.

Worse yet (at least for those of us who grew up certain our dogs could sniff out liars and heartless types), even when the dogs themselves were fed or ignored by the humans directly, they still failed to show any particular favouritism. One might expect a grateful pup to gravitate toward the hand that fed it. But no. Apparently, dogs are either incredibly forgiving or profoundly unfazed.

Same Outcome Every Time

Your dog may be more indifferent than you imagined (Getty Images)

This was not, it should be said, due to a lack of research effort. The experiment was carefully structured. The dogs were of varying ages and backgrounds. There was observation, interaction, follow-up. But at every turn, the dogs remained reliably non-judgmental. Now, this doesn’t mean dogs are lacking in intelligence or warmth. It may simply mean that our testing methods are clunky, or that canine reputation-judging is subtler than we imagined.

“It's clear that reputation formation may be more complex than previously thought, even for animals like dogs that closely cooperate with humans,” says corresponding researcher Hoi-Lam Jim.

As Dr. Jim notes, the two-choice test used in the study may not have captured the full nuance of doggy decision-making. There’s also a chance that some dogs do develop reputations of people, just not in the same way that primates or humans do... and certainly not in a tidy lab setting. To really get a grip on what dogs are thinking, the researchers say we’ll need to expand beyond the family pet. Future studies might include free-ranging street dogs, police dogs, and those hardworking service dogs who no doubt have very strong opinions about people who try to distract them on the job.

Source:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10071-025-01967-w