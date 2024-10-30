What Does Smriti Mandhana Do When She Is Not Playing Cricket?

While most cricket fans know Smriti Mandhana for her electric left-hand batting and those crisp cover drives, there's more to this star than her on-field heroics. Just after securing her third ODI century of 2024 and leading India to a memorable series win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, are you left wondering what the star cricketer does in her off-duty hours? ETV Lifestyle has the answers.

Smriti, The Gamer

The cricketer is a big fan of gaming, particularly of the wildly popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Like many young Indians, she’s been bitten by the gaming bug, and she’s often said that gaming is her go-to stress-buster when she’s away from the pitch. Smriti enjoys the strategy and quick reflexes BGMI demands, skills that translate well to cricket, where timing and split-second decisions are crucial. She can’t resist a good gaming session, especially when she’s got downtime on tour. As an A23 ambassador, she’s keen to encourage responsible gaming, but off the clock, you just might find her stealthily racking up kills on BGMI.

Smriti made a sky-bound friend in Dubai (Instagram)

Culinary Queen

If Smriti weren’t hammering sixes and pulling off match-winning chases, she’s said she’d be whipping up flavours in the kitchen. She’s even taken Punjabi cooking classes, showing off her skills with a mean Paneer Tikka Masala that she proudly calls her specialty. Her culinary skills are, in her own words, “a relaxing therapy.” Her Instagram posts reveal that she finds as much joy in perfecting a masala mix as she does in mastering a perfect lofted shot.

Chill Time Means Movies, Travel

Smriti is a self-confessed travel enthusiast, and topping her favourite holiday spots are the postcard-perfect landscapes of Switzerland and the diverse terrains of Australia. With the number of matches she’s already played Down Under, she’s no stranger to Australia.

Switzerland is among her top favourite holiday spots in the world (Instagram)

When she’s not on the field or in the kitchen, Smriti has another, much quieter passion: sleep. The Red Bull athlete confessed that a good snooze is her favourite downtime activity. When she’s not dozing off, you can catch her binge-watching movies, indulging her love for Bollywood and Hollywood alike.

Smriti Mandhana is a rare combination of intense dedication on the field and easy-going charm off it. With her gaming and culinary aspirations, it’s clear this cricket star is cooking up more than just century streaks.