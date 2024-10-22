Can't Buy A New Car This Diwali? 5 DIY Tips To Make Your Old Vehicle Appear Brighter

Buying a new vehicle on Dhanteras or Diwali is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year. However, if you are like us contemplating to buy a new car but can't make it this year, no worries! Here's how you can use some quick DIY detailing tips to give your car a sparkling makeover. We caught up with Kunal Sethi, the CEO of The Detailing Mafia in Hyderabad to learn how to turn ordinary cars into fabulous-looking ones. Here are five quick DIY tips from Sethi.

Use formulated car wash soaps:

First thing first! Ditch the old soaps and shampoos to clean your car. This is not helping, rather it is damaging your car. Opt for formulated car wash soaps or chemicals, which can create a thick lather that effectively loosens dirt and grime without harming the paintwork. In addition, make sure to use microfiber cloths for washing the car. These ultra-soft clothes are handy for drying and buffing the car while ensuring a scratch-free and streak-free finish.

Use a clay bar to remove embedded contaminants:

A clay bar is a tool that removes embedded contaminants such as tree sap, tar, and industrial fallout from the car's paintwork. These contaminants can dull the paint's shine and make it more susceptible to scratches. To use a clay bar, lubricate the surface with a clay lubricant and gently glide the bar over the paint. Rinse the area thoroughly before moving on to the next section.

Waxing and polishing:

"These approaches will help car owners to do car detailing at home during the festive season. However, it is always advisable to go for professional car cleaning and detailing regularly to enhance the vehicle's life. At the same time, before venturing into car cleaning at home, consulting a professional can be very helpful in making wise decisions," Sethi suggests.

Wheel and tyre cleaning should be prioritised:

During car detailing, pay more attention to wheel and tyre cleaning. However, while running, they require attention to wash dust, dirt, and grime buildup on the wheels and tyres. It is important to be wise when selecting cleaners. Opting for alkaline-based formulas is highly preferable as they are safe for all types of wheels and tyres, contrary to acidic cleaners, which can remove dust and other contaminants but, in turn, can be very harsh on wheels and tyres. "When washing car wheels, one should also pay attention to any wear and tear of tyres to take timely action and avoid any accidents," recommends the CEO.

Window and interior cleaning:

One should focus on washing the car completely, not leaving the window open, and on interior cleaning. A crystal-clear window is also an important aspect of cleaning. Ensuring immaculate windows goes beyond adding to the vehicle's aesthetic appeal and immensely contributes to improved visibility and safety, allowing people to see clearly through the window without any glare.

