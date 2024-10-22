ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 3 Global Chefs Share Their Special Recipes To Give Your Festive Feast A Delightful Twist

Diwali is the time to dress up, show up, and celebrate with friends and family. It is also the time to binge on some delicious food and sweets. As we all gear up to celebrate the festival of light with all excitement, here's to make some changes in your regular Diwali feast at home, especially, if you want to treat your friends with something special. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting, these recipes can help you explore new tastes and culinary techniques worldwide. Food brings together people and here’s the opportunity to develop a global palette! So, gather ingredients, fire up the stove or slow cooker, and let's celebrate the joy of cooking and the diversity of international flavours this Diwali!

Yellow Potato Frittatas

Yellow Potato Frittatas (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

Russet or yellow potatoes: 1½ pounds / 700g

Extra-virgin olive oil: ⅓ cup / 75g

Medium bell pepper: 1 nos, seeded and finely chopped

Small peperoncino calabrese: 1 nos, finely sliced (hot chilly pepper also work)

Medium red onion: ½, finely chopped

Eggs: 6

Parmigiano Reggiano: ¼ cup / 20g finely grated, Parmesan Cheese

Finely chopped parsley: ¼ cup / 15g

Freshly ground black pepper

Salt to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C

Peel the potatoes, cut them in half lengthwise, and slice them into ⅛-inch-thick pieces (use a mandoline, if you have one).

Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add enough of the oil to generously cover the bottom of the pot. Heat the oil for 2 minutes.

To test if the oil is thoroughly heated, add a slice of potato. The sides of the potato should sizzle intensely. Add one-third of the potatoes, then raise the heat to high. Add the remaining potatoes. After 1 minute, decrease the heat to medium and add the bell pepper and peperoncino. Do not stir

Let the potatoes and peppers cook for 5 to 7 minutes on one side to create a light golden crust. Using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon (do not use stainless steel), flip the potatoes over section by section. It doesn’t have to be perfect—just get things flipped.

Cook the potatoes for 5 more minutes. Gently fold in the onion and cook for 5 minutes.

Crack the eggs into a large bowl and break all the yolks, then add the Parmigiano Reggiano, parsley, and a few turns of black pepper. Whisk a few times to incorporate. Do not overbeat.

Season the potato mixture with salt (there’s no salt in the eggs, so we prefer to add a little extra to the potatoes). Flip everything one more time.

Turn off the heat and pour the egg mixture over the potatoes.

Place the skillet in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown and fluffy. If your oven bakes unevenly, rotate the frittata halfway through the cooking process.

Remove from the oven, slice into wedges, and serve the frittata immediately. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 days. Reheat in a preheated 350°F / 175°C oven for about 15 minutes.

Chili With White Beans And Some Crunch

Chili With White Beans And Some Crunch (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

Peeled and chopped onions: 3 cups, divided

Chopped red bell peppers: 3 cups

Dry Oregano: 1 tablespoon

Fresh cilantro: ½ cup, chopped

Garlic: 3 cloves

Dried Ancho Chilies: 3

Olive Oil: ¼ cup

Ground Cumin: ½ tablespoon