Diwali 2024: Is Diwali On October 31 or November 1? Know The Date, Puja Timings, And More

Diwali, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, is just around the corner, and households across India are already abuzz with preparations. As excitement builds, many are wondering: will Diwali fall on October 31 or November 1 this year?

Diwali is a five-day festival, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating in Bhai Dooj. Each day is marked by unique rituals, offerings, and reverence to various deities. Central to the celebration is the Diwali Puja, a ritual that must be performed at the most auspicious time, or 'Shubh Muhurat,' to ensure blessings of prosperity and good fortune.

Diwali, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals (Getty Images)

Read on for a detailed guide to this five-day festival and make this Diwali even more memorable.

When is Diwali 2024?

Confusion often surrounds the exact date for Diwali celebrations. This year, the ideal day for Diwali Puja is October 31, as Lakshmi Puja should be performed during the Amavasya Tithi (the new moon day) after sunset. According to the Panchang (Hindu calendar), Amavasya Tithi begins on October 31 at 3:52 pm and ends on November 1 at 6:16 pm. Therefore, Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja will take place on October 31, ensuring that the Puja occurs during Pradosh Kaal (early evening), which is considered highly auspicious.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (Getty Images)

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is set for 41 minutes, starting from 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm on October 31.

Event Date Timings Lakshmi Puja Muhurat October 31, 2024 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm Amavasya Tithi Starts October 31, 2024 3:52 pm Amavasya Tithi Ends November 1, 2024 6:16 pm

Significance of Amavasya Tithi on Diwali

Amavasya Tithi holds great significance on Diwali, since it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over the demon king Ravana. The legend tells of how, on this moonless night, the people of Ayodhya lit countless diyas (oil lamps) to welcome Lord Rama and illuminate the city, a tradition that continues to symbolise light over darkness and good over evil.

Five-Day Celebration Calendar

Here's a breakdown of the five-day festival, from October 29 to November 3, ending with Bhai Dooj.

Festival Date Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi October 29, 2024 Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdarshi October 31, 2024 Diwali October 31, 2024 Govardhan Puja November 2, 2024 Bhai Dooj November 3, 2024

Dhanteras (October 29, 2024)

The festivities begin with Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi, observed on October 29 this year. On this day, people traditionally buy items made of gold, silver, or other auspicious objects, as it’s believed this brings prosperity, success, and protection from negativity. If you’re on a budget, you can still honour the day by purchasing a broom, kitchen utensils, or new clothes, all considered auspicious choices.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi (Getty Images)

Choti Diwali (October 30, 2024)

Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali falls on October 30 this year. This day celebrates themes of cleansing, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil, setting the stage for the main Diwali day.

Diwali (October 31, 2024)

On October 31, the nation will celebrate Diwali by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. Families and friends gather for Lakshmi Puja, followed by lighting diyas, making rangolis, decorating homes with LED lights, and enjoying fireworks. This day marks the pinnacle of Diwali festivities.

Govardhan Puja (November 1, 2024)

The fourth day of Diwali, celebrated on November 1 this year, is dedicated to Lord Krishna with Govardhan Puja. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Mountain on his little finger to shield the people of Vrindavan from the torrential rains sent by Lord Indra. To honour this divine act, devotees prepare a grand feast called Annakut, or “mountain of dishes,” as an offering to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja (Getty Images)

Bhai Dooj (November 3, 2024)

The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 3, a day dedicated to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform aarti, apply a protective tilak on their brothers' foreheads, and pray for their well-being, while brothers offer gifts as tokens of love and appreciation.