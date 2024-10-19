Diwali 2024: Quick Vastu-Friendly Home Décor Ideas To Bring Wealth And Peace This Festival

Rooted in ancient Indian architectural science, Vastu is essential for creating spaces that foster harmony between individuals and their surroundings. As contemporary design evolves, integrating Vastu into interiors becomes increasingly relevant. In a time when the impact of our built environment on mental and emotional well-being is recognized, Vastu offers universal principles that promote positivity —making it the perfect foundation for festive décor during Diwali. We got in touch with Delhi-based architect and interior designer Kuntal Vyas, who is also the founder of Resaiki Interiors and Architecture Design Studio in the capital city to know more about creating a vibrant atmosphere that can reflect an individual style while aligning with Vastu principles.

Celebrate with natural decor

Infusing your festive decorations with natural elements enhances ambiance and aligns with wellness principles. Floral centerpieces and garlands bring the freshness of nature indoors, elevating the festive spirit. Traditional rangoli designs made from turmeric and flower petals add beauty and auspiciousness to your celebrations. Opt for sustainable choices using natural materials like clay pots and eco-friendly decorations. This mindful approach will ensure that your home reflects both the festive spirit and sustainability, creating a balanced environment.

Harmonize color palette with Vastu

According to Vastu, using directional colors — like light blue in the north for calmness and red in the south for vitality — can enhance the positivity of each room. Add gold accents for an inviting and celebratory feel. Pair gentle pink and beige hues with deep blues and greens to introduce a sense of luxury and natural balance. Consider incorporating these colors in smaller corners with accents like throw pillows, rugs, and curtains.

Create an inviting entryway

The entryway sets the tone for the home, making it the perfect place to radiate festive energy. Decorating the entrance with a vibrant Rangoli design welcomes guests with positivity and auspiciousness. A decorative console table adorned with candles and fresh flowers creates an inviting focal point. Adding a festive wreath or garland further enhances the ambiance.

Create cozy, inviting spaces

Earthy tones like brown can create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in living and family rooms, resonating with Vastu’s emphasis on grounding and stability. Incorporating these hues through furniture and accessories ensures a cosy environment. Soft pastels promote bedroom relaxation, transforming the space into a serene sanctuary for rejuvenation.

Final touches for festive joy

Consider final touches that enhance the atmosphere, such as adding fairy lights to create a warm, inviting glow. Use festive tableware to elevate your dining experience, and hang paper lanterns or traditional diyas to not only add charm but also radiate positive energy. Fresh flowers or potted plants and thoughtfully placed handcrafted ornaments can bring vitality and balance.