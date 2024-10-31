Last-Minute Diwali Home Cleaning Checklist for A Festive Finish

Diwali is a time for welcoming positivity into our homes, and a thorough clean is an essential part of that tradition. For some, though, last-minute prep can add stress. But don’t worry – with a focused checklist, your home can be guest-ready in no time.

Prerna Dugar, a home décor influencer from Delhi, shares her final cleaning checklist for all those preparing tirelessly. Here’s how you can give those finishing touches before guests arrive.

Declutter:

Representational Image (Freepik)

Even in the final hours, an organized space is believed to invite prosperity and abundance. Decluttering also symbolizes releasing past grievances and making way for fresh starts.

Organize:

Representational Image (Freepik)

A clean and well-managed home brightens the mood and allows you to find things easily. Assign spots for essentials, creating an organized and pleasant ambiance.

Kitchen cleaning:

Representational Image (Freepik)

Your kitchen deserves as much attention as the rest of the home. Don’t miss areas under the sink or behind the fridge where grime and moisture collect. This is a good time to bring out traditional heirloom cookware for festive meals and decor.

Use natural fragrances:

Representational Image (Freepik)

A truly clean home should also smell fresh. Place neem leaves in small sachets in corners for a subtle fragrance or use neem oil in a diffuser for a calm, natural aroma throughout your space.

Redecorate:

Representational Image (Freepik)

Cleaning often helps clear out unused items, letting decor elements shine. Try rearranging furniture or adding fresh accents to give your home a renewed, sustainable vibe just in time for Diwali.