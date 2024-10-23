Diwali 2024: Here's Your Ultimate Gifting Guide To Make This Festival Of Lights Memorable

With the festive season upon us, it's time to choose gifts that resonate with love, joy, and prosperity. This Diwali, choose gifts that show how much you care. Whether you are looking for luxurious indulgence or budget-friendly tokens of affection – from sweet to lifestyle and accessories hampers, our guide has some of the best ideas to light up your loved ones' celebrations.

Sweet delight

Gifting a chocolate can never go wrong. It has that sweet feeling of care. And this Diwali special Manam chocolate hamper will not disappoint you. These handcrafted chocolates from Banjara Hills in Hyderabad have some indulgent bonbons, ganache-filled palettes, and creamy truffles crafted with flavour chocolate. Pick up this at a starting price of Rs 1,500. You can also pick a Diwali snacking tray which will sit elegantly on coffee tables, counters, and consoles. These trays are loaded with a generous mix of salty, sweet, and spicy chocolates and savouries for just Rs 3,000.

Spread joy

This Diwali, give your friends & family a taste of rich and luxurious sweets with J. Oberoi's sweet hamper. Presented in a striking orange and gold box, this collection includes a variety of hand-crafted mithai, perfectly suited for the festive season or as a wedding gift, this premium hamper is designed to impress. The best part? All boxes are customisable, allowing you to mix and match your favourite sweets and nuts, ensuring a gift that's both personal and indulgent at Rs 2,200.

A box of care

Show your love and care by gifting the ultimate in skincare indulgence with Rivona Naturals. These specially curated skincare hampers are designed to pamper, rejuvenate, and bring out a natural glow. Give the gift of radiant beauty and luxurious self-care with these gift boxes—because nothing speaks from the heart like #SelfcareSimplified. Price starting from Rs 1,246.

Have a prayer

This specially curated collection offers a beautiful blend of tradition and elegance, designed to enhance every ritual. Available in the wooden essential and wooden elite variants, it’s a thoughtful gift option and a timeless addition to any home. With all the necessary components required for traditional pujas, the Indian Pooja Company is a must-have for the festive season. Priced starting from Rs 1,551.

Lavie's luxe

If you have a friend or a family member who is a fashionista, this specially curated hamper is for her. This cute pink festive gift combo by Lavie will add glamour to her Diwali celebrations by elevating her festive look. The box has luxe shimmery potli, a Venus women's watch and a perfume set trail pack – a collection of four miniature Eau De Parfums with aromatic, fresh, warm, and woody scents. This hamper is worth splurging Rs 6,749 to see that beautiful smile on her face.

Say 'Cheese'

The festive season calls for some 'say cheese' moments, so why not pick up the Origin x Melchior limited-edition cheese platters that offer the perfect touch of gourmet indulgence? The box combines the freshest fruits from Origin with premium handcrafted cheeses from Melchior, these exclusive platters are ideal for adding flair to any Diwali celebration.

Treat the queen

They say, happy women build happy houses, and what better day than Diwali to make her day special and get her all dolled up like a queen? Windie's little belt bag in rich indigo hues is a handy piece for her to keep essentials on a chaotic Diwali evening. It's available just at Rs 1,750. Pair it up with Rhua Official's handcrafted mauve tissue chanderi dupatta, adorned with intricate ari and zardozi work. Priced at Rs 16,000. The dupatta should perfectly match with Serai by Tula's Savera Green Silk dress which is a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. It's the ideal gift if your lady loves to look effortlessly chic. Priced at Rs 14,000.

A bouquet of love

Flowers as a gift can never go wrong. It conveys a lot of emotions and this Diwali gift your loved one a special lasting flower packed in sleek black paper. The rose comes in a black box reminiscent of fine champagne making it a perfect gift for the perfect celebration. Choose from a single flower to a bunch of colourful hydrangeas.

Creamy richness

A mix of cheese and chocolate is a deadly combo of a lot of calories. But it's a festive season, so binging on some sweets is allowed. Pick up your Eleftheria Brunost Cheese Milk Chocolate Slab from Paul And Mike and gift one to the one who is fond of chocolate for those extra brownie points. Blend with fine milk chocolate with the distinctive flavour of brunost cheese, the chocolate is both savoury and sweet. Additionally, this slab makes for a great addition to your chocolate collection at Rs 1,450.

Family-friendly treat

Visiting distant relatives this Diwali? This is a gift you need for all of them. A hamper for assorted chocolates. Éntisi’s fine chocolate hampers called the Firecracker hamper, family and friends hamper and corporate hampers are suitable for all. The boxes come with different packing filled with different kinds of chocolates, cookies, edible chocolate showpieces, and signature hot chocolates starting from Rs 1,900.

Sustainable elegance

Reimagine your festive decor and gifting with a collection that marries tradition with eco-consciousness. This Diwali, transform your home into a haven of sustainable style and make a lasting impact with thoughtful, eco-friendly gifts that support sustainability and craftsmanship. Jodoh's Diwali collection showcases exquisite baskets offering versatile options for both home decoration and gifting. The Pastel Pandan Chest, The Pyramid, and The Pyramid Mini are ideal for creating stunning Diwali table decorations, perfect for card parties or enhancing your home's festive display. Starting at Rs 1,200.

Sweeter celebrations

Pick up an exquisite pack of gift hampers that is best for any family gathering on Diwali. Some of the signature delights by Toujours are Mendiant Bars—rich chocolate topped with premium nuts—and Marzipan Crackers, inspired by Diwali fireworks to add a festive sparkle. For a wholesome treat, the naturally sweetened Date Squares provide a guilt-free indulgence, while Financier Bars, in pistachio raspberry and dark chocolate orange, offer a luxurious bite. Priced at Rs 2,900 onwards.

Evening Elegance

Gift a piece of elegance to yourself or your loved one from NIYARA's latest collection where luxury meets integrity and elegance. Each piece is crafted with impeccable attention to detail, using ethically sourced fabrics. Available in vibrant colours, your gift will not only make for elegant festival wear but also a grand event or family gatherings. Starting at Rs 12,999.

Elegant edits

Nothing can make a woman happy more than a piece of jewellery. Woo your lady love with an exquisite piece of jewellery by Virrayaa. Each piece comes with heritage craftsmanship and intricate designs presenting a selection of stunning pieces making it a truly remarkable gift for Diwali. From finely layered necklaces, and dazzling earrings to graceful bracelets, —all timeless pieces that your loved ones will cherish for years.

Traditional treats

No meal spread is complete without some sweetness. If you are hosting a house party for your relatives or visiting as a guest this Parsi Dairy Farm's Diwali hamper is a perfect pick for you. Each hamper is packed with something for everyone at just Rs 699. The highlight of this year’s collection is The Magnificent Kulfi Box, a special hamper that reflects the heart of festive indulgence at Rs 3,999. There's also a Magnificent Kulfi Box, perfect for family gatherings, bringing a touch of sweetness to every moment shared.