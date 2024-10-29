Diwali Air Pollution: Tips To Maintain Air Quality At Home During The Festival Of Lights

Diwali is a festival celebrated across the nation and in every home, no matter, which religion you follow. However, the accompanying firecrackers and diyas can lead to increased pollution levels, affecting the air quality both outdoors and indoors. It is important to keep the air clean inside the house while we struggle to keep our outdoor AQI maintained, there are a few tips that can help you ensure you are breathing fresh air inside your home. Here are some practical tips to maintain good air quality indoors to keep your space welcoming.

Ventilate your home

Air circulation is crucial in home, especially during and after Diwali celebrations. Keep your windows and doors open during non-peak hours to allow some cross ventilation. Use exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom to help remove indoor pollutants.

Use natural air purifiers

While using fragrance purifiers is something we all prefere, having indoor plants like peace lilies, snake plants and alow vera can help filter indoor air and increase oxygen levels inside the house. Place them in living room and bedroom because these are the areas where you spend most of your time.

Avoid burning firecrackers inside the house ot nearby area

No! No one burns big crackers inside the house, but kids often play with small crackers and their guns inside the house or in the balcony. Those small crackers too have harmful smoke which can harm the lungs. Limit or avoid firecrakers, especially near your home. This will significantly reduce the amount of smoke and pollutants enetering your indoor space. You can also try eco-friendly celebrations like lighting diyas or using string lights to create a festive atmosphare.

Use beeswax candles and essential oil diffusers

Replace the traditional synthetic candles ot incense with beeswax candles as they burn cleanly and release less pollutants. On the other hand synthetic candles and incense release toxins. Use essential oil diffusers with scents like eucalyptus or pappermint. It will not only make your home smell good but also purify the air.

Clean and dust your home regularly

Dust and allergens can accumulate indoors very easily, especially when windows are closed for a longer period of time. Ensure to dust each surface, vacume carpets and mop floors regularly to reduce allergens and particles in the air.

Keep a bowl of water near windows

This simple grandma tip can never go wrong. Keep a bowl of water near open windows. This helps trap pollutants and prevents them from circulating around the room. You can add a few drops of essential oil for soothing aroma inside the home.