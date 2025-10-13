This Year, Diwali Will Last Six Days Instead of Five, Find Out The Reason Why
The festival of lights will be celebrated over six days instead of the usual five in 2025. Dhanteras will be observed on two consecutive days.
According to the Hindu calendar (Panchang), Dhanteras will begin on October 18 at 12:18 pm and continue until October 19 at 1:51 pm. During this time, people will perform rituals, buy gold, silver, or utensils, and celebrate the appearance day of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali). Temples across India will hold Sundarkand recitations (a devotional reading from the Ramcharitmanas).
Priests and astrologers have confirmed that this year’s Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) extends over two dates (from midday on October 18 until the early afternoon of October 19) which is why Dhanteras will be marked on both days. The main Diwali will fall on October 20, as the Chaturdashi Tithi (14th lunar day) will end at 3:44 pm that day. The Amavasya Tithi (new moon phase) will then begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and continue until 5:54 pm on October 21. This period is considered especially auspicious for charity and donations.
Following Diwali, the Annakoot and Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 22, symbolizing gratitude to nature and the harvest. The festival sequence will conclude on October 23 with Bhai Dooj, when sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and prosperity. Traditionally, pens, inkpots, and account books are also worshipped on this day.
DAY-BY-DAY DIWALI CELEBRATIONS IN 2025
Here’s how the six-day Diwali celebration will unfold this year:
October 18-19: Dhanteras (celebrated for two days in 2025)
Diwali begins with Dhanteras, the word itself being a mix of Dhan (wealth) and Teras (the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight). According to tradition, this day honours Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, and Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. People buy gold, silver, utensils, or even new gadgets because it’s believed to attract prosperity. It’s also a day to pray for health and abundance.
October 19: Chhoti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) and Bajrang Bali Jayanti
This day's all about getting rid of darkness both literal and metaphorical. Legend says Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Narakasura on this day, freeing the world from fear.
Traditionally, people take an early morning bath with herbal oils (the famous Abhyang Snan), light diyas in the evening, and prepare sweets. It’s also when you test how many sweets you can eat before Diwali actually starts.
October 20: Main Diwali (Lakshmi Puja)
Finally, the main event: Diwali night. This day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Families perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening during Pradosh Kaal (the most auspicious time when it’s believed that the goddess roams the earth and blesses homes that are clean, bright, and welcoming). So if you’ve ever wondered why your mom insists on scrubbing every corner of the house before Diwali, this is the reason.
After the puja, people light diyas, burst crackers (eco-friendly ones, ideally), and share sweets with friends and neighbours.
October 22: Annakoot and Govardhan Puja
The day after Diwali is Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot. The word Annakoot literally means “mountain of food,” and yes, that’s exactly what happens: huge varieties of food are offered to Lord Krishna as a thank-you for his protection and blessings.
The story behind this goes back to when Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on his little finger to shield villagers from torrential rain sent by Lord Indra. So, this day is about celebrating humility over pride and gratitude over greed. In many homes and temples, people prepare dozens of dishes (rice, curries, sweets, vegetables) and offer them as bhog before distributing it among family and community. Think of it as India’s original version of a potluck, but with divine purpose.
October 23: Bhai Dooj
The Diwali season wraps up with Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. If Raksha Bandhan is about tying a thread, Bhai Dooj is about tying hearts. On this day, sisters invite their brothers home, perform aarti, apply tilak on their foreheads, and pray for their well-being. In return, brothers give gifts and promise lifelong protection. It’s also the perfect excuse for another family lunch because one can never have too many laddoos in October.
In short, 2025’s Diwali will be a longer, more festive affair stretching across six days of lights and celebrations.
