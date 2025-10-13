ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Year, Diwali Will Last Six Days Instead of Five, Find Out The Reason Why

According to the Hindu calendar (Panchang), Dhanteras will begin on October 18 at 12:18 pm and continue until October 19 at 1:51 pm. During this time, people will perform rituals, buy gold, silver, or utensils, and celebrate the appearance day of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali). Temples across India will hold Sundarkand recitations (a devotional reading from the Ramcharitmanas).

Priests and astrologers have confirmed that this year’s Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) extends over two dates (from midday on October 18 until the early afternoon of October 19) which is why Dhanteras will be marked on both days. The main Diwali will fall on October 20, as the Chaturdashi Tithi (14th lunar day) will end at 3:44 pm that day. The Amavasya Tithi (new moon phase) will then begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and continue until 5:54 pm on October 21. This period is considered especially auspicious for charity and donations.

Diwali sweets (Getty Images)

Following Diwali, the Annakoot and Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 22, symbolizing gratitude to nature and the harvest. The festival sequence will conclude on October 23 with Bhai Dooj, when sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and prosperity. Traditionally, pens, inkpots, and account books are also worshipped on this day.

DAY-BY-DAY DIWALI CELEBRATIONS IN 2025

Here’s how the six-day Diwali celebration will unfold this year:

October 18-19: Dhanteras (celebrated for two days in 2025)

Diwali begins with Dhanteras, the word itself being a mix of Dhan (wealth) and Teras (the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight). According to tradition, this day honours Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, and Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. People buy gold, silver, utensils, or even new gadgets because it’s believed to attract prosperity. It’s also a day to pray for health and abundance.

October 19: Chhoti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) and Bajrang Bali Jayanti

This day's all about getting rid of darkness both literal and metaphorical. Legend says Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Narakasura on this day, freeing the world from fear.