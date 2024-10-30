ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali Styling: Channel Your Love For Diamond Jewellery With These Mix And Match Tips

Whether you're drawn to the minimalist or the bold statement of diamonds, enhance your wardrobe and celebrate your unique style this Diwali season.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Instagram)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Diwali has arrived, and while many of us are still deciding on the perfect festive outfit, jewelry can make styling simpler and more impactful. Dipu Mehta of ORRA shares some expert styling tips, focusing on the timeless fusion of classic and contemporary designs with diamonds. From an elegant saree to a modern power suit, a hint of diamond effortlessly complements any outfit. Curious about how diamonds can seamlessly bridge tradition and modernity? Here are three inspiring ideas to spark your own fusion fashion journey this festive season.

The power pairing:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)
A crisp white shirt and a vibrantly printed skirt offers a modern silhouette during festivities. And now, you can elevate this with a statement diamond necklace – think of a choker or a layered piece with emeralds. The contrast between the clean lines of the outfit and the ornate jewellery will create a powerful look that everyone will desire. Best part, you can finish the look with delicate diamond studs to maintain the balance even better

Boho chic with an edge:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Instagram)
A bohemian-inspired co-ord set is also the way to go this festive season and such a look calls for jewellery that's equally free-spirited. Pair such an outfit with a layered diamond necklace that adds a touch of unexpected sparkle to the boho vibe. This fusion of styles will create a look that's both earthy and elegant

Denim delight:

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (Getty Images)
A denim dress or skirt will offer a relaxed and minimalistic look as well. Elevate this style by pairing diamond accents. A delicate diamond necklace, layered or single, will add a touch of elegance and what’s more is that you can complement this with a sleek diamond bracelet and a few well-placed diamond rings. This unexpected pairing of smart denim with the luxurious sparkle of diamond neckpiece will create a look that's effortlessly chic and modern.

Read More:

  1. Remembering Ratul Sood: A Designer of Timeless Elegance and Infinite Style
  2. Beyond Sarees And Lehengas, Kaftans Are The New Fashion Statement This Diwali
  3. 5 Stylish Ways To Wear Bralettes To Work, Featuring Celebrity Looks From Ananya To Kiara

Diwali has arrived, and while many of us are still deciding on the perfect festive outfit, jewelry can make styling simpler and more impactful. Dipu Mehta of ORRA shares some expert styling tips, focusing on the timeless fusion of classic and contemporary designs with diamonds. From an elegant saree to a modern power suit, a hint of diamond effortlessly complements any outfit. Curious about how diamonds can seamlessly bridge tradition and modernity? Here are three inspiring ideas to spark your own fusion fashion journey this festive season.

The power pairing:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)
A crisp white shirt and a vibrantly printed skirt offers a modern silhouette during festivities. And now, you can elevate this with a statement diamond necklace – think of a choker or a layered piece with emeralds. The contrast between the clean lines of the outfit and the ornate jewellery will create a powerful look that everyone will desire. Best part, you can finish the look with delicate diamond studs to maintain the balance even better

Boho chic with an edge:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Instagram)
A bohemian-inspired co-ord set is also the way to go this festive season and such a look calls for jewellery that's equally free-spirited. Pair such an outfit with a layered diamond necklace that adds a touch of unexpected sparkle to the boho vibe. This fusion of styles will create a look that's both earthy and elegant

Denim delight:

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (Getty Images)
A denim dress or skirt will offer a relaxed and minimalistic look as well. Elevate this style by pairing diamond accents. A delicate diamond necklace, layered or single, will add a touch of elegance and what’s more is that you can complement this with a sleek diamond bracelet and a few well-placed diamond rings. This unexpected pairing of smart denim with the luxurious sparkle of diamond neckpiece will create a look that's effortlessly chic and modern.

Read More:

  1. Remembering Ratul Sood: A Designer of Timeless Elegance and Infinite Style
  2. Beyond Sarees And Lehengas, Kaftans Are The New Fashion Statement This Diwali
  3. 5 Stylish Ways To Wear Bralettes To Work, Featuring Celebrity Looks From Ananya To Kiara

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIWALI JEWELLERY STYLEDIWALI FASHIONDIAMOND JEWELLERY STYLING TIPSMIX AND MATCH JEWELLERYDIWALI 2024 JEWELLERY STYLING TIPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.