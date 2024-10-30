ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali Styling: Channel Your Love For Diamond Jewellery With These Mix And Match Tips

Diwali has arrived, and while many of us are still deciding on the perfect festive outfit, jewelry can make styling simpler and more impactful. Dipu Mehta of ORRA shares some expert styling tips, focusing on the timeless fusion of classic and contemporary designs with diamonds. From an elegant saree to a modern power suit, a hint of diamond effortlessly complements any outfit. Curious about how diamonds can seamlessly bridge tradition and modernity? Here are three inspiring ideas to spark your own fusion fashion journey this festive season.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

A crisp white shirt and a vibrantly printed skirt offers a modern silhouette during festivities. And now, you can elevate this with a statement diamond necklace – think of a choker or a layered piece with emeralds. The contrast between the clean lines of the outfit and the ornate jewellery will create a powerful look that everyone will desire. Best part, you can finish the look with delicate diamond studs to maintain the balance even better

Boho chic with an edge:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Instagram)

A bohemian-inspired co-ord set is also the way to go this festive season and such a look calls for jewellery that's equally free-spirited. Pair such an outfit with a layered diamond necklace that adds a touch of unexpected sparkle to the boho vibe. This fusion of styles will create a look that's both earthy and elegant

Denim delight:

Anne Hathaway (Getty Images)

A denim dress or skirt will offer a relaxed and minimalistic look as well. Elevate this style by pairing diamond accents. A delicate diamond necklace, layered or single, will add a touch of elegance and what’s more is that you can complement this with a sleek diamond bracelet and a few well-placed diamond rings. This unexpected pairing of smart denim with the luxurious sparkle of diamond neckpiece will create a look that's effortlessly chic and modern.