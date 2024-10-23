Diwali 2024: 5 Best Destinations To Visit During Diwali Vacation

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, with many observing it on November 1, 2024. Celebrated uniquely across India, Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. For Hindus, the festival commemorates Lord Rama’s return after 14 years of exile following his victory over Ravana, as well as Lord Krishna's defeat of the wicked demon Narakasura.

Diwali is a fantastic time to visit India. Light plays a crucial role in the festivities; paths and landscapes are illuminated with lanterns, diyas, and candles, symbolizing the light that guided Lord Rama to his home in Ayodhya.

Diwali is a prominent festival, with celebrations lasting a week, featuring poojas, music, dancing, gifts, house parties, and fun games. While celebrating with friends and family is joyful, you may also crave a getaway to enjoy the diverse ways the festival of lights is celebrated across the country. Experience the grand celebrations of Diwali and take home a wealth of beautiful memories.

Ayodhya

When it comes to the best Diwali celebrations worldwide, Ayodhya tops the list (ANI)

When it comes to the best Diwali celebrations worldwide, Ayodhya tops the list as the birthplace of Lord Rama. The city represents the return of Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshman after 14 years of exile. Every year, hundreds of thousands of diyas are lit on the banks of the Saryu River. Last year, 2.2 million diyas were illuminated, setting a Guinness World Record. The celebration is vibrant, featuring a procession with tableaux depicting themes from the Ramayana. This year promises to be even more special as 'Ram Lala' has finally been moved to his official spiritual place after years of struggle.

Varanasi

City of Lights, Varanasi is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites. (ANI)

Known as the City of Lights, Varanasi is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites. During the week-long celebration, the city is adorned with lanterns, diyas, and candles, with the most popular festivities occurring at Assi Ghat. The nightly Ganga Aarti is awe-inspiring, and experiencing it by the river is truly surreal. Loud and vibrant firecrackers light up every street throughout the night, with stunning views from the banks of the Ganges. The celebration reaches another level on Dev Deepawali, two weeks later. For the best experience, stay in riverside hotels in Varanasi.

Udaipur

Udaipur is one of the best destinations to visit for Diwali celebrations. (Getty Images)

Famously known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is one of the best destinations to visit for Diwali celebrations. City dwellers release sky lanterns and fireworks, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Be sure to visit the banks of Lake Pichola to witness the festivities in all their glory. The Udaipur Palace is a must-see, as it is beautifully illuminated with lights, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

Amritsar

Amritsar celebrates Diwali with great fervor, holding special significance for the Sikh community (ANI)

The birthplace of Guru Nanak, Amritsar celebrates Diwali with great fervor, holding special significance for the Sikh community, which commemorates the release of the Sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, from imprisonment. Visiting the Golden Temple is essential, especially during Diwali when the temple complex glows with lights, oil lamps, and candles lit by pilgrims and devotees. The display of fireworks bursting over the temple is a sight to cherish for a lifetime.

Goa

Diwali is also an auspicious time for spending money, making it an ideal opportunity to try your luck at Goa's top casinos. (Getty Images)

In Goa, the celebration revolves around Lord Krishna's defeat of the demon Narakasura, symbolized by the burning of effigies of Narakasura to signify the destruction of evil. Diwali is also an auspicious time for spending money, making it an ideal opportunity to try your luck at Goa's top casinos. Ensure you book in advance for the floating casinos, which are very popular during Diwali.