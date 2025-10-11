ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dhanteras 2025 Date, Time, and Puja Muhurat: Start Diwali With Auspicious Blessings

Every year, when the air turns a little cooler, shopfronts light up with marigold strings, and families start dusting corners of their homes that haven’t seen sunlight in months, you know Diwali is close. But before the diyas, the rangolis, and the annual family WhatsApp photo flood, comes Dhanteras: the festival that officially opens India’s most loved five-day celebration.

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Kartik month. This is the day when Indians, no matter which corner of the country they live in, buy something new (gold, silver, utensils, gadgets, or even a symbolic coin) because it’s believed to bring prosperity. Think of it as India’s most auspicious shopping day, with a spiritual twist.

The word Dhan means wealth, and Teras refers to the thirteenth lunar day, but the festival’s meaning goes beyond money. It’s about inviting abundance (of health, happiness, and good fortune) into our lives.

Dhanteras 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Dhanteras in 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. This is when Lord Kuber, the guardian of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, are worshipped together.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: October 18, 2025 – 12:18 PM Trayodashi Tithi Ends: October 19, 2025 – 1:51 PM Pradosh Kaal: October 18, 2025 – 5:48 PM to 8:20 PM Vrishabha Kaal: October 18, 2025 – 7:16 PM to 9:11 PM Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: October 18, 2025 – 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

This is the golden window when families light diyas, perform Lakshmi-Kuber puja, and pray for prosperity in the year ahead. The flickering lamps at dusk represent the triumph of hope over despair, and light over darkness.

What Is The Story Behind Dhanteras?

Legend says that during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the depths, holding a pot of nectar: amrit, the elixir of immortality. That’s why Dhanteras is also a day to celebrate health and healing, not just riches. Alongside, devotees also worship Lord Kuber, the celestial treasurer, who is believed to guard all wealth in the universe. Together, these deities symbolize two kinds of prosperity: physical well-being and financial abundance.