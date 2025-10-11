Dhanteras 2025 Date, Time, and Puja Muhurat: Start Diwali With Auspicious Blessings
This is the day when Indians, no matter which corner of the country they live in, buy something new because it’s believed to bring prosperity.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Every year, when the air turns a little cooler, shopfronts light up with marigold strings, and families start dusting corners of their homes that haven’t seen sunlight in months, you know Diwali is close. But before the diyas, the rangolis, and the annual family WhatsApp photo flood, comes Dhanteras: the festival that officially opens India’s most loved five-day celebration.
Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Kartik month. This is the day when Indians, no matter which corner of the country they live in, buy something new (gold, silver, utensils, gadgets, or even a symbolic coin) because it’s believed to bring prosperity. Think of it as India’s most auspicious shopping day, with a spiritual twist.
The word Dhan means wealth, and Teras refers to the thirteenth lunar day, but the festival’s meaning goes beyond money. It’s about inviting abundance (of health, happiness, and good fortune) into our lives.
Dhanteras 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat
According to the Hindu Panchang, Dhanteras in 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. This is when Lord Kuber, the guardian of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, are worshipped together.
- Trayodashi Tithi Begins: October 18, 2025 – 12:18 PM
- Trayodashi Tithi Ends: October 19, 2025 – 1:51 PM
- Pradosh Kaal: October 18, 2025 – 5:48 PM to 8:20 PM
- Vrishabha Kaal: October 18, 2025 – 7:16 PM to 9:11 PM
- Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: October 18, 2025 – 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM
This is the golden window when families light diyas, perform Lakshmi-Kuber puja, and pray for prosperity in the year ahead. The flickering lamps at dusk represent the triumph of hope over despair, and light over darkness.
What Is The Story Behind Dhanteras?
Legend says that during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the depths, holding a pot of nectar: amrit, the elixir of immortality. That’s why Dhanteras is also a day to celebrate health and healing, not just riches. Alongside, devotees also worship Lord Kuber, the celestial treasurer, who is believed to guard all wealth in the universe. Together, these deities symbolize two kinds of prosperity: physical well-being and financial abundance.
There’s also an old folk tale about King Hima’s son, whose life was saved from the clutches of death by his devoted wife on this day. She kept him awake all night with diyas and songs, warding off Yama, the god of death. From then on, lighting lamps on Dhanteras became a symbol of protection and longevity.
Dhanteras Rituals
Dhanteras is as much about ritual as it is about intent. The day begins with thorough cleaning of the house: the spiritual version of “decluttering your life.” At sunset, families decorate entrances with rangolis and footprints of Goddess Lakshmi made with rice flour and vermillion, believed to invite her blessings indoors.
During the Pradosh Kaal, people perform Dhanteras Puja by lighting 13 diyas: one for each lunar day. A kalash (sacred pot) filled with water and adorned with mango leaves is placed before the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Offerings include flowers, sweets, coins, and new metal utensils, which are worshipped as symbols of abundance.
A special Lord Dhanvantari Puja is also performed by some, especially those in the medical field, praying for good health and wisdom in healing.
Buying gold, silver, or even steel utensils is considered auspicious on this day. The belief is that these metals attract positive energy and wealth into the home. If you can’t afford precious metals, even a simple coin or diya bought with devotion carries the same blessings.
Astrological Significance Of Dhanteras
Dhanteras falls under the Vrishabha Lagna, governed by Venus — the planet of luxury, prosperity, and material beauty. It’s considered one of the most favourable periods for new beginnings, business ventures, and financial investments.
The Pradosh Kaal aligns with the setting sun; symbolizing transition, renewal, and preparation for the new light of Diwali. It’s also a reminder that prosperity isn’t just about accumulation; it’s about flow — of generosity, gratitude, and giving back.
Dhanteras 2025 Wishes for Social Media
If you’re looking for the perfect message to send to friends and family this Dhanteras, here are a few wishes:
- “May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, and fill your life with prosperity and happiness.”
- “Wishing you a Dhanteras full of divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. May health and wealth always stay with you.”
- “Let the light of diyas and the sound of chants bring health, wealth, and happiness to your home. Happy Dhanteras 2025!”
- “On this Dhanteras, may your life shine brighter than gold and your heart be richer than diamonds.”
- “Here’s wishing you endless prosperity and good health this Dhanteras and always.”